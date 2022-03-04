Destination Toledo launches Great Lake Erie Birding Trail

Birders of all experience levels can sign up for the free mobile passport and begin their journey by visiting birding spots throughout the region.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired April 3, 2022.

Destination Toledo launched the Great Lake Erie Birding Trail on Wednesday, coinciding with the start of spring migration.

Birders of all experience levels can sign up for the free mobile passport and begin their journey by visiting birding spots throughout northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and even up into Canada.

“The objective of the Great Lake Erie Birding Trail is to provide birders with a valuable tool to track their stops and help them discover great birding spots they may not be aware of,” Destination Toledo President and CEO Lance Woodworth said. “In our efforts to promote regionalism, it is important to include our neighbors to the north – Michigan and Canada – and make this an international trail, as we all offer unique habitats that deserve to be included.”

Destination Toledo partnered with technology company Bandwango to create the mobile passport, allowing users to check in at parks and other natural areas along Lake Erie’s western basin.

Once birders check in at 15 locations, they are eligible receive the Great Lake Erie Birding Trail limited edition pin. Birders are also encouraged to share their pictures on social media using the hashtag #GLEBirdingTrail.

Those interested can sign up on Visit Toledo website or by scanning the QR code on Great Lake Erie Birding Trail table tents scattered throughout the region.