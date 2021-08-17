Grab your ears: Disney on Ice is coming to Toledo

Disney On Ice celebrates Mickey and Friends in the Ultimate Journey Down Memory Lane With Mickey Mouse.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Grab your Mickey Mouse ears and prepare for some pixie dust Dec. 16-19 for Disney on Ice at the Huntington Center.

Mickey and Friends will skate in the Ultimate Journey Down Memory Lane with Mickey Mouse produced by Feld Entertainment. In the Ultimate Journey Down Memory Lane, Mickey Mouse is joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy to discover his favorite memory of all time.

Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad,” show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories. Sail away with Moana as she displays the courage to save her island, journey to Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover the power of true love, and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life.

“Live Your Story” alongside Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination and hard work to inspire Mickey and children around the world to share their favorite Disney memories.

Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets starting Aug. 17 to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 24. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Event Location: The Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave.

Dates and Times of Performances:

Dec. 16 - 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 - 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 - 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 - 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

Guests looking to purchase Disney On Ice souvenirs can pre-order items prior to arriving at The Huntington Center. Additional information can be found here.

For ticket prices and to purchase tickets visit Disney On Ice. Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.