TOLEDO, Ohio — The Golden Lily is a family-oriented Chinese restaurant has been open for more than 80 years, serving up traditional dishes to generations of diners.

“We were established in downtown Toledo in the 1920s and we stayed down there until the Huntington Center (was built), then we decided to relocate,” said David Loo, owner of Golden Lily.

This restaurant has passed down through generations and most of the recipes remain the same - but it’s not just the food that the customers keep coming back for more.

Donna Arp is a waitress at the restaurant, and of the more than 80 years that Golden Lily has been in existence, Arp has been there for 50 of them. She has developed a strong relationship with the owner and the customers alike.

“She’s like a mother to me, too, because she watched me grow up since I was a kid,” Loo said.

Donna Arp tells Zeinab Cheaib some of her stories of working at the Golden Lily for 50 years.

Arp has seen generations of loyal customers in her decades with the eatery.

“I have a customer that used to come in ... and they still do, they come in every Sunday at 12 o’clock, and so sometimes I would come in and meet them,” Arp said.

The Golden Lily in Toledo has been a Chinese food mainstay for more than 80 years.

With her close bond to the customers and the great service she provides, some customers weren’t ready for Arp to leave when she decided she wanted to retire.

“So, I told my customers nobody wanted me to retire, and they said, 'You can’t retire! You're part of the Golden Lily, you ARE the Golden Lily!” Arp said.

Though she's now semi-retired, she still shows her love for the restaurant by coming back and working in her spare time and to see her old customers almost every weekend.

The Golden Lily has been a Toledo institution for more than 80 years.

If you want to eat some traditional Chinese food and meet her for yourself, head out to the Golden Lily.

The restaurant hours are:

Monday: closed

Tuesday: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Sunday: 12-9:30 p.m.

