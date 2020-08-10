Simply Susan's celebrates 5 years in downtown Tiffin

Susan Wilkinson says her collaboration with other local businesses has helped her own business become a success.

TIFFIN, Ohio — One local business in Tiffin is celebrating its 5th anniversary.

Simply Susan's is business that is focused on helping others in the community.

Susan Wilkinson opened the downtown Tiffin boutique in 2015 shortly after closing her previous scrap-booking business.

Since then, her shop has transformed and grown into an eclectic collection of seasonal decor and local pride products.

Along with handmade signage celebrating Seneca County communities, a laser engraver can make many items in the shop specialized for any event, community or occasion.

The popular, classic hand-dipped chocolates carry on the legacy of a former Tiffin staple of years gone by.

But more recently, Susan helped out other struggling businesses by being part of the promoted Tiffin Strong t-shirts fundraising drive. The proceeds went toward other local businesses struggling during the pandemic shutdown.

"Not only was it that we wanted to monetarily help them, but emotionally be there for each other to say we can do this and we're going to come back. You know, what can I do for you, what can you do for me?" said Wilkinson

Susan said her business's success is based entirely on the collaboration between other small locally-owned Tiffin businesses.

Many of which have product available inside Susan's own shop.

"They're a part of our community, we want to support them just like you want to support local ball teams and school functions, we want to support local businesses. So, that's why we do it," said Susan.