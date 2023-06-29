GO 419: WTOL11 River Run 10K happening Saturday

The 10K run offers an updated course, two-person relay, and prizes for top finishers to kick off the holiday weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL11 River Run 10K is set to help kick off the Fourth of July weekend with a tour of downtown and the river front of East Toledo Saturday.

"In the United States, outside of Thanksgiving, this is the No. 2 running day of the calendar," said event director Clint McCormick.

The River Run acts as the kickoff to the big four races in our region, for which about $4,000 in cash prizes are available. The series of important races attract some of the best runners from across the country, McCormick said.

"It's nice to be able to showcase and attract athletes from around the region to our region to see what northwest Ohio and Toledo in specific has to offer," McClintock said."And all age group winners get a free pair of shoes as well, so there is some incentive for the age groupers. But more incentive, I want to say our top prize is I believe $750 for 29 minutes worth of work. That's not too bad."

The race course has been updated this year.

Runners begin at Summit and Cherry Street. After going through downtown and crossing the Maumee River at the Anthony Wayne Bridge, the course will cross again after passing through International Park and the new Glass City Metropark.

And this year the 10K offers a relay option for two runners to take on a 5K each by using the new pedestrian bridge between International park and Glass City Metropark as a perfect halfway point.

"They hand off, and that first person walks back to the finish line. So, the transportation mechanism of getting from the start to the finish for the relay teams is quite simple that way," McCormick said.

The 2023 WTOL River Run 10K starts right outside of the WTOL 11 station in downtown Toledo at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.