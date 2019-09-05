TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday, May 9
- Instameet & Happy Hour | Collingwood Arts Center | 4 p.m.
- Happy Preservation Month!
- Join us to explore the beautiful Collingwood Arts Center and collect some snaps to fluff your IG feed!
- Schedule:
- 4:00-5:30 will be free exploration and of this impeccably preserved space
- 5:30 we’ll kick off Happy Hour in the Gerber Mansion (cash bar).
- Pat Tansy, Collingwood Arts Center Founder himself has also promised to take us on a guided tour of lesser seen spaces.
- https://www.facebook.com/events/422300625230829/
- Toledo Night Market – Kick off | Artist Village at Toledo Botanical Garden | 5 – 9 p.m.
- What better time and place to kick off the Toledo Summer Night Market Season!
- May 10th is National Public Gardens Day & May 12th is Mother's Day, so let's celebrate in the beautiful Artist Village at Toledo Botanical Garden.
- We invite you out to enjoy:
- live music from Chloe & the Steel Strings
- an assortment of goods from Toledo Night Market vendors: flowers, plants and art for sale by Artists in the Village
- Chick-fil-A will be onsite with giveaways!
- Food & drinks for purchase from food trucks and vendors
- Earnest Brew Works local brew for purchase
- https://www.facebook.com/events/261333468132855/
Friday, May 10
- Wine By The Glass | Glass Pavilion at Toledo Museum of Art | 6:30 p.m.
- May 10: Toasting Mom: Wine to Warm a Mother's Heart
- Enjoy four wines and paired hors d’oeuvres from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. during It’s Friday! at the Toledo Museum of Art.
- Tickets are $25 Museum members and $40 non-members, plus tax.
- https://www.facebook.com/events/800561260311748/
- Walleye Playoffs: Conference Finals Game 1 |Huntington Center | 7:30 p.m.
- Toledo Walleye take on the Tulsa Oilers: doors open at 6:30 p.m.
- The Walleye have their sights set on bringing a championship to Toledo.
- Every game matters, so make sure to be there for all the action, excitement and drama of playoff hockey at the Huntington Center.
- Get pumped T-Town Hockey fans, there's nothing like it!
- https://www.facebook.com/events/2428804074009572/
Saturday, May 11
- 2019 Lucas County Pit Crew – Run for the Bulls | Swan Creek Preserve Metropark | 9 a.m.
- Support the dogs in the care of the Lucas County Pit Crew by joining us for this fun 5K run/walk!
- Lucas County Pit Crew supports responsible guardians of Pit Bull type dogs AND other types too, in our community through education, advocacy, training assistance, spay/neuter promotion, and adoption.
- More information on our website: LucasCountyPitCrew.com
- https://www.facebook.com/events/296319931282986/
- Bowling Green Flea Market | Wood County Fairgrounds | Saturday & Sunday
- Join us for the monthly flea market!
- There are two buildings full of vendors with hundreds of tables packed with treasures!
- Antiques, collectibles, gemstones, candy, Scentsy, homemade items, new items, coins, baked goods and much more!
- Free parking and free admission.
- Hours are Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- https://www.facebook.com/events/543853369475062/
- 14th Annual Lilac Festival & Street Fair | Downtown Defiance | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- The streets of Downtown Defiance are filled with activities as we celebrate the official flower of Defiance with the community's largest Arts and Craft Fair.
- Join both young and old for a day of entertainment that features free lilacs to the first 750 attendees, a 5K race, live music, arts and craft vendors, unique food vendors, and children’s activities.
- The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum will be open to the public.
- The event is free and located on Clinton Street.
- https://www.facebook.com/events/251326389116626/
- OPENING DAY at Cedar Point | Sandusky | 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Cedar Point officially opens for the 2019 season on Saturday, May 11!
- Saddle up for a ride on Steel Vengeance and pose for a picture with your favorite PEANUTS™ characters.
- Enjoy all of Cedar Point's rides and attractions from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- https://www.facebook.com/events/255479822031327/
- Makers Mart: Spring 2019 | Handmade Toledo | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Join us for a day of supporting makers, shopping small, and celebrating!
- Shop 100+ handmade vendors // sip local coffee, craft cocktails, and beer // nosh on some of Toledo's food truck delicacies // peruse the Handmade Toledo: Maker Shop that features the work of 300+ local & regional artists
- https://www.facebook.com/events/2197417130523692/
- Schedel Community Day Festival | Schedel Arboretum & Gardens | 10 .m. 2 p.m.
- Schedel Gardens Community Day Festival Saturday, May 11th from 10:00am-2:00pm
- Free Admission (SA&G will be collecting canned goods in support of the Elmore Food Bank)
- Live music, hayrides, craft, food & art vendors. As well as kid activities and informational booths on gardening, trees, etc.
- Rain or shine!
- Click here for details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2256824521262535/
- Toledo Bikes – Bike Bash! | 1114 Washington Street |2 – 8 p.m.
- A day of cycling, food, refreshment, live music, games, activities, raffles and plenty of fun prizes!
- This will be a free event open to the public in our parking lot!
- We will be leading a ride at some point during the day, to be announced soon. We will have food and beverages available for purchase.
- We look forward to cultivating a community of cyclists around our shop!
- https://www.facebook.com/events/176459143231679/
Sunday, May 12
- Swan Creek Kayak Adventure | Erie Street Market | 11 a.m. – 2
- If you’re ready to kick your paddling skills up a notch, join us for the ultimate adventure!
- Explore the ponds, streams, and rivers of the Toledo area with a naturalist on a Metroparks Paddling Experience.
- You'll never believe you're in downtown Toledo as you enjoy birds and other wildlife on this urban nature escape.
- We'll provide the kayaks and paddling gear, you wear shoes and clothes you don't mind getting wet.
- Participants must be 12 or older, register all participants. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
- We recommend you bring a change of clothes and a towel. Dress to get wet and wear synthetic clothing (nylon, spandex, or polyester, no cotton). Wear old tennis shoes, water shoes, or sandals with a heel strap (no flip flops).
- Bring water and sun protection. Please leave all valuables at home. We will provide all boats, life jackets and other gear.
- This program is rain or shine. $25, Reservations, Code 205501102 (SPACE IS LIMITED)
- https://www.facebook.com/events/296429967920367/
- Mother’s Day – Free Admission for MOM! | Sauder Village | 12 – 4 p.m.
- Treat your Mom to a memorable get-away on Mother's Day we are offering FREE ADMISSION to all Moms in celebration of Mother's Day
- (Kids 16 & under also receive FREE admission on Sunday).
- Mother’s Day is a wonderful day to plan a multi-generational visit to Sauder.
- To start the celebration, the Barn Restaurant will offer their always-popular Sunday Buffet.
- Families can enjoy a delicious buffet featuring roast beef, chicken, ham, dressing and more. To make reservations for groups of 8 or more call 800.590.9755.
- https://www.facebook.com/events/774329662946027/
- Walleye Playoffs: Conference Finals Game 2 |Huntington Center | 5:15 p.m.
- Toledo Walleye take on the Tulsa Oilers: doors open at 4:00 p.m.
- The Walleye have their sights set on bringing a championship to Toledo.
- Every game matters, so make sure to be there for all the action, excitement and drama of playoff hockey at the Huntington Center.
- Get pumped T-Town Hockey fans, there's nothing like it!
- https://www.facebook.com/events/2068571663266199/
