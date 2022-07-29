Go 419 Weekend Rundown: July 29 - July 31

Get outside and enjoy the last weekend of July and the pleasant weather it will bring! Here’s a look at some of the events ahead in this week's Weekend Rundown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Get outside and enjoy the last weekend of July and the pleasant weather it will bring! Here’s a look at some of the events ahead in this week's Weekend Rundown.

FRIDAY

The Blade's 38th Annual Northwest Ohio Rib Off | Lucas County Fairgrounds | 12 p.m.

Today kicks off the start of the 38th Annual Northwest Ohio Rib Off! As always, a line-up of the best ribbers from near and far will participate in the festivities. And tonight, you can enjoy performances from the band Cheap Trick and their opening act The Sedonas. A general admission ticket gets you access to both the Rib Off and the show. Advance general admission tickets are just $17 or $20 at the gate. The festival runs all weekend long!

GUBI-ROO: Lourdes University Summer Block Party | Lourdes University | 3 p.m.

This afternoon, connect with the faculty, staff and students who make up Lourdes University at the GUBI-ROO Summer Festival! The event begins at 3 p.m. at the Lourdes University Greenspace. The block party theme is "Gubi-Roo," like Bonnaroo the music festival. Admission is FREE. There will be a live DJ, food trucks, games, raffles and much more! You’ll even have a chance to meet the festival mascot, Gubi!

Toledo Jeep Fest Hype Bash | Toledo Speedway | 6 p.m.

Although Jeep Fest isn’t until August, it doesn’t hurt to start the celebrations early. This evening is the Toledo Speedway Hype Bash hosted by the Glass City Crawlers. The Hype Bash starts at 6 p.m. and will feature free laps on the racetrack, vehicle smashing, raffle giveaways and a celebrity DJ.

SATURDAY

5 Mile Hike | Farnsworth Metropark | 9 a.m.

Saturday morning, enjoy the summer scenery along the mighty Maumee River on a social 5 Mile Hike. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. at Farnsworth Metropark in Waterville and will last around three hours. Admission is FREE but registration is required prior to the event. The walk will take place rain or shine, so don’t forget your water bottles and make sure to wear the proper footwear!

Golf for HOPE | Eagles Landing Golf Club | 12 p.m.

Saturday is going to be a beautiful day for a golf outing! We’re talking about the Golf for HOPE event at Eagles Landing Golf Club. Check in begins at 12 p.m., with an official shotgun start at 1 p.m. For $75 per person or $300 per team, you get 18 holes of golf, a cart, beverage tickets and prizes! Prizes will also be awarded to the top Men’s, Women’s and Mixed teams.

Walker Hayes at NW Ohio Rib Off | Lucas County Fairgrounds | 8 p.m.

Last year's Northwest Ohio Rib Off was a blast. This year is looking even saucier with the anticipation for Saturday night's headliner Walker Hayes and his opening act SIXFORTY1. The concert kicks off at 8 p.m. With hits including "AA" and the overnight sensation "Fancy Like," Hayes has gained quite the following. You can buy tickets online at etix.com, at the Stranahan Theatre or at all Tireman locations. And don't forget to stop and pick up some delicious ribs while you're listening!

SUNDAY

Monroe County Fair | Monroe County Fairgrounds | 10 a.m.

The Monroe County Fair opens its gates this Sunday. The fair will run through August 6th at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. The fair will feature special rides, musical performances, demolition derbies, and so much more. Admission on the first day is $6 for adults, $3 for kids ages six to 12 and FREE for kids five and under. Admission prices will go up $1 for all age groups for the remainder of the week.

Sunday Funday Lake Erie Tour - A Beer & Wine Tour | Costume Holiday House | 12 p.m.

Hop aboard the 419 Brew Bus with four stops on the Sunday Funday Lake Erie Tour. Pick up will be at the Costume Holiday House in Fremont at 12 p.m. Stops on the 419 Ale Trail will include Catawba Island Brewing Company and Twin Oast Brewing. In addition to those stops, you will also get a chance to try out the Gideon Owen Wine Company and the Orchard Farm Stand. Tickets are just $60 per person and the first beer is on the house!

Music Under the Stars: Cakewalkin’ Jass Band | Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre | 7:30 p.m.