Go 419 Weekend Rundown: July 15 - July 17

TOLEDO, Ohio — There are so many things to go see and do this weekend that are right in our backyard! Here’s a look at some of the events ahead in this week's Go 419 weekend rundown.

FRIDAY

TomatoFest Ohio 2022 | Annica Woods | 5 p.m.

Today is the kick-off for the 4th annual TomatoFest. All you need is $20 to get you access to all the fun. Beginning at 5 p.m., this year’s festival will take place at Annica Woods and will feature live-music lineups, art, camping and more!

Promedica Summer Concert Series | Promenade Park | 6:15 p.m.

Toledo welcomes 80's rocker Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo! The Promedica Summer Concert Series returns tonight at Promenade Park in downtown Toledo. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are just $20 for general admission or $55 for the VIP package.

Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy | Stranahan Theater | 7 p.m.

Take a night off tonight and share a laugh with friends because Joe Gatto is coming to the Stranahan! Gatto is a well-known producer, actor and comedian best known for his TV show “Impractical Jokers.” Tickets are between $39 and $60, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Sommerfest | Oak Shade Grove | 1 p.m.

If you like German American food and music, then Sommerfest at Oak Shade Grove is right up your alley. The festival will run from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Come on out to listen to live German and American music all day long and watch two German dance groups perform. You can even bring a treat or dog food to be donated to Toledo's Pet Bull Project!

Love Fest 2022 | Adams Street | 3 p.m.

After a two-year break, Love Fest is back! Come on down to Toledo's famous Love Wall on Adam Street Saturday to celebrate five years of love. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Enjoy an evening of local bands, drag performers, theater and DJs. Your $5 donation for entry benefits Equality Toledo's ongoing education, activism and other efforts to eliminate discrimination in our region.

Glow Roll with Bike Rides Matter | Middlegrounds Metropark | 8:30 p.m.

The third Saturday of the month is this weekend and that means it’s time for "Glow Roll" with Bike Rides Matter and Metroparks Toledo. Meet-up begins at 8:30 p.m. at Middlegrounds Metropark, with the route officially starting at 9 p.m. Bike lights are required to participate in the ride!

SUNDAY

Lucas County Fair | Lucas County Fairgrounds - Maumee | 10 a.m.

It’s officially fair season because The Lucas County Fair is in full swing this weekend. The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Everything you love about the county fair will be there, from the food to animals, rides to games. There’s plenty of events happening daily for the whole family! This Sunday, take part in KOI Drag Racing or attend the 2022 Car Show. Both events require a ticket purchase to participate. You can learn more on their website, right here.

Music Under the Stars | Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre | 7:30 p.m.