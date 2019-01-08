TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday, August 1

Nature Connection: Yoga and Kayaking | Grand Rapids, Ohio | 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

◦ Start your morning off right with a yoga session on the banks of the Maumee River. Then kayak down the river at your own pace.

◦ Hosted by Anya Light, reservations are required.

Rotary After-Hours: Patio Party at H20 | Toledo | 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

◦ Hosted by the Rotary Club of Toledo, this networking social event will be a fun and relaxed evening.

◦ Serves as a way for prospective and current members to socialize and share the Toledo Rotary Story

64th Annual Regina Coeli Festival | Toledo | Thursday - Sunday

◦ Come to the Regina Coeli Church to enjoy rides, carnival games, Texas Hold ‘Em tournaments, trivia nights and good food.

◦ Performances by Sweet Tea Band, Random Act and Badinov.

◦ On Saturday there will be a special appearance by Muddy the Mudhen.

• Jazz in the Garden: Ramona Collins Group | Toledo Botanical Garden | 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

◦ Enjoy the sunny weather and relax in the garden while listening to jazz music.

◦ General admission is $10

• Mudhens vs. Indians | Toledo, Ohio | 7:00 p.m.

◦ Come to Fifth Third Field to watch our Mudhens take on the Indianapolis Indians.

Friday, August 2

First Friday Art Walk - Food, Feud, and Fun! | Sylvania, Ohio | 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

◦ Stroll along downtown Sylvania while taking in art exhibits from local artists.

◦ Listen to live music and eat from a variety of food trucks.

◦ Watch a special Sylvania edition of Family Feud, featuring the Sylvania City Council vs. Downtown Sylvania Association

August First Friday: Summer Sendoff | Perrysburg, Ohio | 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

◦ Celebrate the “end of summer” by walking through downtown Perrysburg on a lovely Friday evening. There will be sidewalk entertainment, live music, inflatables and live character appearances.

◦ If you get hungry, there will be a variety of food and vendors. The event is hosted by Downtown Perrysburg.

Toledo Bikes MTP Ride at Ottawa Jermain | Toledo | 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

◦ Kick off your weekend by a healthy bike ride. People are meeting at the trailhead at 6:00 and leaving shortly after. Helmets are required.

It's Friday Music: Hepcat Revival | Toledo | 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

◦ Bring a chair to the Toledo Art Museum and enjoy an evening of jazz and swing. Hepcat Revival provides a high-energy performance with their standard blues sound.

◦ There will also be refreshing drinks and small appetizers offered.

Zip the Burg! DPI's Community Fun Run/Walk | Perrysburg, Ohio | 7:00 p.m.

◦ Lace up your sneakers and run in a 4.3551 mile, chip-timed race.

◦ The race course goes through Perrysburg’s historic downtown district. After the race, cool-down and listen to live music.

◦ Cost of registration is $35 and includes one beer ticket for those 21+.

Summer Twilight on the Marsh | Curtice, Ohio | 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

◦ Bring a friend or family and enjoy a peaceful stroll in Howard Marsh Metropark to see what wildlife comes out when the sun goes down.

◦ The walk is free, but all participants must register.

Rescheduled Musical Movie Night | Maumee, Ohio | 9:00 p.m.

◦ This Friday, the Shops at Fallen Timbers will be showing The Greatest Showman. Bring blankets, chairs, and enjoy the show.

Saturday, August 3

2019 United Way of Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival | Defiance, Ohio | 6:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., 5:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

◦ The Defiance County Airport will be transformed as the hot air balloons fly in at 7:00 a.m. While watching the hot air balloons arrive, sip coffee and enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast.

◦ Tethered hot air balloon rides will be offered in the morning and evening.

◦ At night there will be food vendors, inflatables, and a petting zoo. Live music from Kaitlyn Schmit & the Move.

◦ $10 cash fee per car.

2019 International Mead Day! | Maumee, Ohio | 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

◦ Join the Four Fires Meadery in celebrating International Mead Day. They will offer 16 taps roaring, including several never-before-seen meads, like Spiced Coco-Mocha.

◦ The Saucy Slamwich food truck will be outside from 5:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Crafting the Trail: Pop-Up Market | Toledo | 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

◦ The University/Parks Trail will be full of local vendors displaying and selling handcrafted items.

◦ Saucy Slamwich and Mayberry Ice Cream will be there to satisfy your appetite.

◦ The market is brought to you by the Metroparks and Patron Saints Brewery. Bring your dogs, children and friends!

419 Music Fest at Dexter's | Toledo | 12:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.

◦ Dexter’s Bar hosts live music across three stages. Bands include Amelia Airhearts, Distant Cousinz, Jeff Stewart and more.

◦ There will be food trucks and a beer tent.

A City in Transit: Gala vs. Expo | Toledo | 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.

◦ Free event with hundreds of stations for local businesses, organizations, nonprofits and more.

◦ Bring your family to this interactive event celebrating Northwest Ohio and the future generation of Toledoans.

◦ Find out where Toledo is going and also enjoy food trucks, live bands, and giveaway contests.

Free Family Movie Night | Toledo | 5:30 - 9:00 p.m.

◦ It’s a perfect night to watch Incredibles 2 under the stars. Bring chairs and blankets to Promenade Park and take in a movie.

Dinner on Huron Street | Toledo | 6:30 - 11:00 p.m.

◦ The American Cancer Society’s Dinner features food from Toledo favorites such as Blarney’s Irish Pub, Mancy’s Steak House, Fowl and Fodder and more.

◦ Sip on wine, eat great food and enjoy a lovely evening outdoors. Make sure to buy tickets before the event sells out. Dinner on Huron Street Toledo 6:30 - 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 4

Ted Nugent Concert | Sylvania, Ohio | 7:30 p.m.

◦ Buy tickets now to see this classic rock legend at Centennial Terrace this Sunday!