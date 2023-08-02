Go 419 Weekend Rundown | Aug. 4 - 6

It’s a jam packed weekend in the 419, with not only Toledo Jeep Fest, but many other events you can take part in for you Go 419 Weekend Rundown

TOLEDO, Ohio — Get outside and enjoy the exciting events going on in and around The Glass City this weekend!

Friday

Toledo Jeep Fest | Various | 12 p.m.

The 2023 Toledo Jeep Fest kicks off Friday and runs through the entire weekend. On Friday enjoy an off-road course welcome party at the Monroe Superstore from noon to 6 p.m., and a kick-off concert in downtown Toledo at Promenade Park featuring Country star Scotty McCreery.

Enjoy full weekend's worth events in downtown T-Town, including an outdoor park-n-shine show, kids’ zone, live music, food trucks and local brews.

St George Cathedral Summer Festival | St. George Cathedral Grounds | Various Times

Also running all weekend long, St. George Cathedral is inviting folks to their Summer Festival. This event features local bands, Middle Eastern and American food, a children’s area, games and crafts. Enjoy self-guided church tours with some church memorabilia on sale.

Admission is $5 for adults, and kids 10 and under get in for free.

Summer Art Walk | Downtown Findlay | 5-9 p.m.

Downtown Findlay will host their first ever Summer Art Walk. The Flag City favorite event for spring and fall will now also be showcasing local artists, shops and vendors during this free event. The event will also feature plenty of food trucks and locally brewed beer inside of the city’s DORA district.

Saturday

Findlay Brewing Company 10 year Anniversary | FBC | 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Findlay Brewing Company will be celebrating 10 years of bringing local brews back to the Flag City. From homebrewing on a kitchen stove, then in the garage, to now a full taproom, the brewery now distributes across the region. Featuring new brews and fan favorites, a special anniversary beer will be tapped as well. There will also be a dunk tank to help raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association

Northwest Ohio Brew-B-Cue | 4KD Crick Brewery| 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

In Defiance on Saturday, 4KD Crick Brewery will be hosting their annual Northwest Ohio Brew-B-Que. This event will showcase multiple breweries from across NW Ohio along with BBQ from Sweetwater Chophouse. With each ticket, every guest will get a 4 oz souvenir glass and 12 drink tickets.

Mudhens Movie Night | Firth Third Field | 5:30 p.m.

If you’re already downtown for the Jeepfest, or looking for something to do outside with the kiddos, The Toledo Mudhens are hosting another movie night. Guest can see the classic Pixar animated film Cars on the baseball field. Tickets are $8, gates open at 5:30 with the movie beginning at 6 p.m.

Sunday

Festival of India | Centennial Terrace | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Explore the culture of India the the Festival of India at Centennial Terrace. The annual celebration celebrates the food, dancing, and films of the Asian cub continent. Visitors can experience dances and music, henna tattoos, Indian food, clothes and gifts.

Admission and parking are free for this event.

Sunset Cruise and City Lights on the Sandpiper | Sandpiper Dock | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Cruise up the majestic Maumee River to Walbridge Park and enjoy a beautiful sunset followed by a return trip downtown for amazing night views.

Pizza from Marcos, soft drinks and water will be provided. All food and drinks including alcoholic beverages are welcome and a small cooler to keep items cold.

Cruises shift to 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. in September.