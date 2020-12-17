Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend (while keeping socially distanced)

It's a snowy weekend in the 419 and there are plenty of ways to celebrate. Keeping reading for some fun and safe ways that you can Go 419!

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the last weekend before Christmas and you might have some last-minute shopping to do. While you're out, we found some fun things to do while you GO 419. Whether you GO or stay home, there are lots of good times ahead!

LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS

The 85-foot Norway spruce is LIT and the season is underway at the Toledo Zoo's Lights Before Christmas! Thanks to the Ben and Dana Holt family for flipping the switch on the 35th annual Lights Before Christmas.

The zoo is operating in a pandemic-safe fashion, with limited visitors to encourage distancing and masks required. There are handwashing stations and hand sanitizer placed throughout the zoo.

Enjoy all of the award-winning lights, carriage rides, Santa dives, a special holiday food menu and much more!

You can reserve tickets here: https://connect.toledozoo.org/lbc

FRIDAY

Park it at Home + Kids' Fun Pack | Olander Park System | 3-6 p.m.

You may be staying safe at home with the kids, but they still want some fun! Bring the park to home with the kids' fun pack from Olander Park. Before the pandemic, they had many different kids programs they miss you! Until you can bring the kiddos back, these fun packs are filled with fun activities, crafts, and games that can all be done at home and safe.

They have this, and a whole bunch of other virtual programs that kids are sure to enjoy! Check it all out on their website, right here. For more info, you can email them at programs@olanderpark.com.

Santa House Visit | Downtown Toledo | 5-7 p.m.

The kids are running out of time to see ol Saint Nick before the big day, there's still time and one place to go is downtown Fremont. Your kids can come see Santa for FREE and you can pick up some last-minute items downtown. Social distancing will need to take place and of course, masks where appropriate!

Go Inside the 50-Foot Tree | Levis Commons | 5-8 p.m.

Have you ever wanted to take a peek inside the big tree out at Levis? On Friday you have the chance to do just that! From 5-7 p.m., you can walk up and check out the tree from the inside all for free.

You will need to follow all guidelines and all instructions by security and you will need permission for entry. They will not be able to go past 7 p.m.

Make sure to post your pics from inside and tag Levis Commons for a chance win a $50 to use there!

Fair Fantasy Lights Drive-Thru | Lenawee County Fairgrounds | 6-9 p.m.

This weekend treat your eyes to all of the lights at the Fair Fantasy Lights Drive-Thru at the Lenawee County Fair Grounds. Friday and Saturday starting at 6 you can take a mile-long drive, they have all lit up for Christmas. They will have coffee, hot cocoa, and some concessions to purchase before you drive-thru. It is $5 per car to drive through.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Live Stream Watch Party | Virtual | 8 p.m.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra makes the holidays extra special and in years past you may have seen them live in concert to kick off the season for yourself. While seeing them live and in person might not be possible, you can see a live stream Friday night to start your weekend off merry and bright.

Everyone gets a front-row seat with this virtual concert. Get your tickets over here.

Also, don't miss Fremont Winter Wonderland:

SATURDAY

Holiday Glassblowing Demonstration | The Poignon Project | 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, while you're out and about and maybe doing some last Christmas shopping, stop out to the Poignon Project for a glassblowing demonstration. All day long, they will be blowing ornaments and you can see exactly how it is done!

Make sure to wear your face masks and enjoy!





Live Ice Carvings | Downtown Perrysburg | 1-3 p.m.

This is the last weekend before Christmas, so if you're out shopping local you can also get a little show. Downtown Perrysburg from 1-3 p.m. you can see a live ice carving demo. Ice Creations will be on site at the corner of Louisiana Avenue and 2nd Street live carving a large scale version of Olaf!

For safety's sake they are asking for you not congregate near the carver and ask that you do wear your masks.

A Presidential Christmas: Hayes Home Christmas | Hayes Museum | 5-8 p.m.

Christmas is s special time of the year, and this weekend and into next week, you can experience the magic at the Hayes Museum and grounds. Take a little trip back in time with a lantern-guided tour of the grounds. Costumed greeters will give you a warm welcome into the home, where guides will share stories of holiday memories. The home will be decorated similar to how it was decorated by the Hayes.

Tours will be limited and you will need to keep your masks on. Tickets for Hayes Presidential members are $10 for adults 19 and older, $5 for ages 6-18 and free for ages 5 and younger. Tickets for non-members are $15 for adults 19 and older, $8 for ages 6-18 and free for ages 5 and younger.

Get your tickets here.

Home for the Holidays with Crystal Bowersox | Virtual | 8-10 p.m.

You can see a Toledo star right from your home Saturday night with this special performance. Our own Crystal Bowersox is home for the holidays in the Glass City and now is your chance to hear her live.

Celebrate the sounds of the season and stay safe at home, get your virtual tickets here.

SUNDAY

5 Mile Hike | Swan Creek Preserve Metropark | Noon-3:30 p.m.

Sunday get your week started with a 5-mile brisk hike in one of the 419's great metroparks. Get a head start on those New Year's resolutions for good health and explore. This will be a guided tour with a naturalist, so you can learn a little while getting your walk on.

This hike is featuring a new Listen Talk System, which is a new tool that will help you hear the staff well even when you are all socially distanced. Everyone must wear masks and social distance. Mask breaks will be allowed when appropriate. This is event is totally free and you can sign-up here.

Winter Solstice Yoga | Virtual | 5:30 p.m.

This event has been 800 years in the making, but now the stars have finally aligned. Join in on this Winter Solstice practice for FREE. In this virtual workshop you will be doing a guided meditation, breath work, and more plus closing the session out with some yin yoga.

Make sure you have 2 blankets, a set of blocks, a candle and a rolled towel to use as a pillow, and find a space where you can really relax and support deep reflection.