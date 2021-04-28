Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

Enjoy this warm weekend in the 419, there's so many places you can GO.

TOLEDO, Ohio — April is ending and May is in bloom, keep reading for some ideas on how to Go 419.

THURSDAY

Birding on the Towpath | Providence Metropark | 8 - 10 a.m.

If you love birding and want to see some beauties and have a relaxing morning, then come for birding on the towpath at Providence Metropark. This is one of the lesser-known hotspots for birding in the area and is a perfect spot to check out dozens of different birds on thr trail.

Bring your binoculars and mask and set off on the trail, along with a guide to see some of this year's early migrants.

The fee is $3 and you can sign-up for it over here.

FRIDAY

Outdoor Public Glassblowing Demonstration | Toledo Museum of Art | 2 - 3 p.m.

Art lovers already know, Toledo is a great place to explore your passion. There's nothing quite like a glassblowing demo, especially in the glass city, and the Toledo Museum of Art is one of the best places to see it all in action! Every day this weekend from 2 - 3 p.m. you can see the art of glass in person, outside at the museum's Glass Pavilion.

Put-in-Bay Spring Fling | Put-in-Bay | All Weekend Long

PUT an island back in your life this weekend with the Put-in-Bay Spring Fling! Its been a long winter and its time to get out and enjoy. The island's annual party is back and you can expect a fun-filled weekend, exclusively for guests of the Put-in-Bay Resort & Conference Center, Put-in-Bay Villas, Bay Lodging Resort, and the Edgewater Hotel only.

Beginnig Friday night guests will enjoy 2 days of FREE beer and an all you can eat pizza buffet. Saturday will be filled with live entertainment, cocktails, and more.

For Put-in-Bay Resort and Hotel reservations, please call 888-742-7829. For Home Rentals call 888-742-7829.





SATURDAY

Harry Potter day | The Baker's Cafe | 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Whether your Griffindor or Slytherin, you're sure to find something sweet at the Baker's Cafe in Findlay for Harry Potter Day. All day Saturday you can stop by for some Harry Potter-themed sweet treats. How about a Sorting Hat cupcake or Golden Snitch cake pop? And don't forget about the Butter Beer!

In addition to all the themed treats, they will also have games and prizes!

Master Gardener Plant Sale | Sandusky County Fairgrounds | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Spring is for growth, so get growing! To get you started, you can head to Fremont to the Fairgrounds for a plant sale. The sale will have tons of different plants including perennials and vegetable plants, plus all types of gardening-related items too.

You can check this out at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds Saturday from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Tree Climbing - Hammocking at Heights | Toledo Botanical Garden | NOON - 2 p.m.

Take your weekend to new heights at the Toledo Botanical Garden. Have an adventurous lunch up in the air, they are offering hammocks to enjoy, but you will have to do some climbing to get there!

Bring your lunch or a good book and chill up in the canopy of "Loki" their beloved Sycamore tree.

This program is designed for a beginner in mind, so need to have any prior experience. You will be all harnessed up the entire time, so need to worry either, and they will also make any accommodations to make the climb possible for you!

This program is $35 and you can sign-up right here.





SUNDAY

Finders Keepers Vintage Market | SeaGate Convention Centre | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

You know the say, finders keepers, losers weepers, right? Well, don't be a loser this weekend! Sunday is Finder Keepers Vintage Market at the Seagate Convention Centre. Spend your Sunday Shopping from various local boutiques and different handmade items, jewelry and so much more.

General admission is $5 and begins at 11a.m. , no need to get a ticket for that before you come. Early bird shopping is $10, is from 10-11 a.m. and does require you to purchase a ticket beforehand, not at the gate.

You can get your early bird tickets over here.

Manor House Tours | Wildwood Metropark | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Its a 419 Christmas tradition, but did you know you can tour the Manor House all year round? Sundays from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. you take a tour guided tour for FREE. Check out this beautiful home and see details you may have misses while looking at holiday decorations.

Meet the Animals | Nature's Nursery | 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Want to thrill your kids this Sunday, while also teaching them something? Take them out to Nature's Nursery to meet some of their educational animals! They can get up close to see some wildlife that is local to the 419.

This will also be going on during their Art of Nature Art Gallery taking place at the same time and place.

Cinco de Manhattan's | Manhattan's Pub n Cheer | 5 p.m.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo a little early at Manhattan's. Join them for thier third annual Cinco de Manhattan fundraiser. You eat tacos and its all supporting the Mustard Seed Education Foundation.

Tickets are $25 per person and that comes with food and drinks, live music, a cash bar, a silent auction, and 50/50 raffle.

Get your tickets here.

Bike Maintenance | Oak Openings | 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Its time to dust off yoour bikes and pulled them out of the garage, and it would nicew to learn some basic bike maintaence to get your baby into shape. Over at Oak Openings Metropark you can take a beginner course in bike maintence learning how to change a tire, adjust the brakes, gears, and more.