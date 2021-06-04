Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

We're in for a warm and beautiful weekend in the 419, so make sure to get out and GO enjoy it!

TOLEDO, Ohio — The weather is starting to heat up and its beginning to really feel like summer. I'm sure you don't want to waste it, so keep reading for some ideas on how to spend your Go 419 weekend.

FRIDAY

Oak Harbor Village-Wide Garage Sale | Oak Harbor | Friday and Saturday

Garage sale lovers, this weekend you will want to head to Oak Harbor Friday and Saturday for their city-wide garage sale. You will have plenty of opportunities to score those great finds or hidden gems throughout town. To get a full listing of where all the sales will be, check out the town's website.

The sale begins 8 a.m. on Friday and concludes on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Middle Bass Island Co-ed Volleyball Tournament | Middle Bass Island | All Weekend

Volleyball players wanting to soak up some island sun should take the trip to Middle Bass Island for their co-ed Volleyball Tournament. Spend your entire weekend enjoying this favorite summer time activity and some friendly competition.

They are also offering discounts on food, drinks and camping.

First Friday Red Bird Art Walk | Red Bird Arts District | 5 p.m.

It's the first Friday in June and that is something to celebrate! That summertime feeling is in the air and you can bask in it while in downtown Sylvania for the first Friday art walk in the Red Bird Arts District.

Once downtown, you can browse art exhibits, shop discounts, chow down at some great food trucks and jam to some live local music.

Sylvania Summer Pool Party | Sylvania YMCA | 6 p.m.

Splish splash, take your kids to the YMCA to have a blast. Over in Sylvania at the YMCA, they are hosting a summer pool party for kids! This event is FREE and open to the public, so no worries if you're not a member of the Y. Small children will need to have an adult present with them the entire time.

ORec June Movie Night | 9 p.m. | Oregon

A movie night under the stars is back again this year at ORec. Friday night is full of fun for the whole family at the ORec soccer complex. Bring the family out to play on the playground and splash pad and end the evening with the movie "The Croods: A New Age."

Bring your blankets and bug spray. The concession stand will be open.

SATURDAY

Bringing Home the Bacon Run | Signature Harley-Davidson | 9 a.m.

Are you hunting for something fun to do this weekend? Signature Harley-Davidson has an idea on how to find it, plus support the SeaGate Food Bank's F.I.R.S.T. Program. Join them for a HOG-themed scavenger hunt and maybe win a gift card and have some fun!

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the first `50 people will receive a special event patch. This event is $25 per bike and $30 per bike with a passenger. We Be Ribs will be out from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. so you can get your grub on too!

Tiffin Art Festival | Hedges-Boyer Park | 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so spend it in Tiffin for their art festival. This year the festival has moved to Hedges-Boyer Park and is featuring plenty of great art vendors, live music, food trucks and entertaining activities for the kids. You'll also get the chance to see art come to life with live demonstrations! Art lovers, this is not an event you will want to miss!

Point Place Parade | Point Place | 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.

They say Point Place is the best place, any place, and Saturday it can be the place you come to see a parade! The parade officially begins at noon. Stick around afterwards for snacks and drinks.

Maple & Main Art and Music Festival | Downtown Sylvania | 11:30 a.m.

You enjoyed First Friday and you can keep the good times rolling Saturday at the Maple & Main Art and Music Festival. There will be tons of art booths, food trucks and live music.

The fun starts at 11:30 and keeps going until Sunday at 4:30.

SUNDAY

Home Sweet Home Summer Market | Monroe County Fairgrounds | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

They call it home sweet home, so make your home a little sweeter by heading to this summer market in Monroe. Over at the Monroe County Fairgrounds, come check out all the great vendors at the market and score some finds that will make your home complete.

Metroparks Pottery Class | Pearson Metropark | 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Get that pottery wheel spinning over at Pearson Metropark. Over at the park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. you can get your hands dirty while making a tree-themed mug, vase or pencil holder.

Wear your comfy clothes that you don't mind getting a little dirty and bring a towelvand any flowers or leaves you might want to incorporate into your project. You do not need to mask up if you are fully vaccinated.