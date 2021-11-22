Tiffin Holiday Tree Lighting to feature new festivities, family fun on Friday

Community members and multiple organizations collaborated to add more experiences for those who attend this year's tree-lighting ceremony.

TIFFIN, Ohio — The holiday season will officially kick-off for the Tiffin area Friday.

For the last few years, the city of Tiffin has kicked off the holiday season with a downtown tree-lighting ceremony.

To get more community engagement this year, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce launched their CommuniTree Project.

The project invited local 5th graders and chamber members to create 250 ornaments for the tree to be on display all month.

"It's an opportunity to bring people downtown and we're going to recognize those folks during the ceremony," said Bryce Riggs, Executive Director of the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce, "and they're going to be able to see their ornament on the tree and see their creation really come to life, and they'll be part of our community."

The tree lighting ceremony is just the beginning. Once the lights are on, everyone will be able to walk one block away to National Corner, where, for the first time, the splash pad will be utilized to showcase holiday lights and decorations.

Andrew Kalnow, who purchased the old East Tower building and neighboring property, decided to help extend this year's festivities. So also new this year, there will be an East Tower lighting as well, along with walk-through light displays in the park across the street.

Those attending the event will be offered free hot chocolate and can enjoy Christmas carols from the choir of Old Trinity Episcopal Church as they stroll through downtown.

"We particularly want families to come into the area to walk around and sort of feel like you're not just looking at it from a distance, but close to the reindeer and the animals," said Kalnow. "And hopefully, it'll be a delightful experience."

"And just doing more. Because people are looking, again, not just for events, but experiences. So, we're trying to provide that experience and try to provide that atmosphere that makes people want to come together," said Riggs