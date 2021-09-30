Go 419 | The Village in Findlay offers a one stop shop for seasonal décor

Homestead Collection, Bee Simple and Thistle Exchange all work together to offer something for everyone.

FINDLAY, Ohio — If you're a fan of shopping small and shopping local for your seasonal décor, there's a one-stop shop in Findlay just for you.

Homestead Collection opened in 1995 and has been offering a rotating selection of seasonal farmhouse decorations.

Operating out of this historic barn, manager Michelle Schroeder felt they could offer more to their patrons. They opened up the rest of their property, and now host two other home décor businesses on a single campus called The Village.

"We wanted it to be a destination - a place that people could come and shop for a longer period of time than just walking in and walking out," Schroeder said. "So, we added the other businesses."

For the last two years, these three businesses have worked together to make sure they have something for everyone.

Bee Simple offers neutral cottage country decorations.

And Thistle Exchange, along with selling their own products like Findlay Apothecary Soaps, fill their shelves with other, smaller vendors from the area.

"Craft products, to dip mixes, to screen printed clothing from a few vendors in our upstairs, and vintage clothing," Thistle Exchange co-owner Aaron Patterson said. "Across the board we just try to offer a little bit of everything."

Tucked behind Jeffrey's Antique Gallery, The Village's shops view themselves as the cherry on top for anyone visiting the area looking for furniture or seasonal décor.

"All of our customers are family and we'll help you do whatever you need to do. Bring in your own merchandise, we'll help you decorate it, we'll add a little bit of ours. But, we're here to help," Schroeder said.