Go 419: The Top Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

Its the first weekend in a new month so don't be an April Fool and miss out on your chance to Go 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — April is beginning and spring is in bloom, so now is the perfect time to get out and Go 419!

THURSDAY

Trivia Night | Bourbon Barrel Room Maumee | 7 - 9 p.m.

Looking for some fun on a Thursday night? Then why not try your hand at some trivia at the Bourbon Barrel Room in Maumee! Every Thursday you can enjoy a live and FREE trivia night with the opportunity to win gift cards and have some fun!

No reservation is required but social distancing will be.

Comedy Night | Catawba Island Brewing Co. | 7 - 10 p.m.

Start this new month off laughing over in Catawba. Head over to the Catawba Island Brewing Co. and bust a gut at this FREE comedy night. The show starts at 7 p.m. and there is also going to be an open mic portion for all you aspiring comedians out there.

FRIDAY

Red Bird First Friday | Downtown Sylvania | 5 - 8 p.m.

It's the first Friday of April and the perfect place to ring in the new month in the 419 is downtown Sylvania. Don't be an April Fool and miss out on all the fun! In the spirit of April Fools' Day they decided to get a little quirky so come out to enjoy all the great local food, art exhibits, live music and great store deals.

Adrian First Friday "Tap into Spring" | Downtown Adrian | 5 p.m.

Spring is here and you can "tap" into it this Friday in Adrian. Begin your weekend in this new month by shopping local. You can head downtown and experience great music, art, shopping and sample some refreshments from your favorite local businesses.

SATURDAY

Easter Egg Hunt | Birchard Public Library | 11 a.m.

Are the kiddos ready to find some eggs? Well hop on down to the Birchard Public Library in Fremont where Share & Care will be hiding those Easter eggs for the kids to find. This event will be going on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and after they can meet the Easter Bunny himself down at the Bunny House.

The library will also be providing FREE Easter craft kits so don't forget to pick one up while you're there!

Activities at the Indian Creek Zoo | Indian Creek Zoo | 11 a.m.

This Saturday, the Indian Creek Zoo is hosting so many fun, Easter-themed activities. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the kids can meet the winter sisters and enjoy a super fun egg hunt! In addition to meeting their favorite characters, they can also visit the animal petting area.

The egg hunt is for children 10 and under and some golden eggs will be hidden around the zoo.

Get your tickets and learn more on their website.

Shop Hop and Easter Bunny Visit | Downtown Fremont | 11 a.m.

Downtown Fremont is going to be a "hopping" place this Saturday. Celebrate Easter by shopping local in the 419. The Easter Bunny will be downtown and you can check out all the great, local items in the shops.

Spring into Easter in Fremont!

Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Family Fun Day | Duke Farms | Noon

Its the same place you get your Christmas Tree every year and now you can enjoy another holiday tradition there! Beginning at noon is the Duke Farms Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Family Fun Day. In addition to the egg hunt and Easter Bunny, there will also be pony rides, Clydesdale carriage rides, a petting zoo, food and much more!

It'll be $5 for admissions to the fun day.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt | Downtown Fremont | 6 p.m.

Hunting for Easter eggs doesn't have to be just for kids this year in Fremont. Adults can get in on all the Easter fun with this egg hunt and may even win some prizes! Over 4,000 eggs are being hidden in downtown and there's a contest for best costume and best decorated basket.

This event is for 21 and over, tickets are $25 and you can get yours at The Garrison. Check-in on Saturday will also be at The Garrison from 6-7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Easter Eggstravaganza | Compelled Church - Holland | 11 a.m.

Easter Sunday Compelled Church on McCord is hosting their Eater Eggstravaganza. Kids from age 3 to 5th grade can celebrate with an egg hunt, crafts and other activities they have planned!