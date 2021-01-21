Go 419: The top things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

We're in for another chilly weekend in the 419, and whether you want to get out and GO or stay in, we have got you covered.

TOLEDO, Ohio — THURSDAY

Manhattan's 18th Birthday | Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer | 4 - 10 p.m.

An Adams Street favorite is turning 18 and you can celebrate with them on thirsty Thursday. In honor of this occasion, they are offering different, amazing drink specials and a dinner consisting of ribeye over smoked cheddar and muenster polenta with balsamic roasted brussels sprouts.

They will serving cake and having different giveaways all night, come enjoy!

Heat Week | Earnest Brew Works | Now until Saturday 10 p.m.

Heat Week is continuing until Saturday and things are getting spicier! Since Sunday, they have been releasing a new spicy beer and with each passing day cranking up the heat. Since we are nearing the end of the week, the hottest beers are what's on tap and if you have what is takes, go check it out for yourself.

SATURDAY

National Pie Day | Sauder Village | 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday is National Pie Day and Sauder Village wants to help you celebrate! In honor of pie day, they are offering special deals, samples and discounts so you can satisfy that sweet tooth!

The Doughbox Bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and has a drive-thru window. They will be offering $1 off pies and free samples all day! The Barn Restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will offer $1 off on slices. So come enjoy pie day at a 419 favorite.

O-HI-Owls with Nature's Nursery | Virtual | 9:30 a.m.

Saturday morning, you can learn all about owls with the Toledo-Lucas County Library and Nature's Nursery. Have you always love these beautiful creatures or maybe your kids would like to learn more? Either way, you can gain knowledge from local experts, all from the safety of home.

This is totally FREE and if you'd like to learn all about owls, just head over to the library's YouTube page on Saturday.

You can find it, right here.

Baby Yoda Painting Class | Benfield Wines | 2 p.m.

"Mandalorian" fans, this Baby Yoda painting class is the perfect way to express your creativity and love for your favorite character. Come enjoy some wine, a fun atmosphere, and try something new!

This class is $40 and no outside alcohol for this! You can sign up right over here.

Winter Tree ID | Wildwood Preserve Metropark | 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

For all those who are lovers of nature and want to learn more, this winter tree ID workshop is for you.

Try it! Kayaking Pool Session | University of Toledo Rec Center | 3 - 4 p.m.

There may be snow on the ground and a chill in the air, but many (probably most) are looking toward summer and that warmer weather. If kayaking is on your summer bucket list, but you want to give it a try in a control environment before the season starts, UToledo has your back.

SUNDAY

Archery and Fireside S'mores | Westwinds Metropark | 2 - 3:30 p.m.

Is there anything better than sitting by a fire on a cold day, enjoy s'mores? Exactly. Sunday you can do just that plus try your hand at archery at Westwinds Metropark. If you have always wanted to try archery or build on your existing archery skills, then this is for you! During this event you will get to learn and receive guidance and proper instruction from metropark staff. Afterwards you can warm up by the fire, with a s'mores in your hand.