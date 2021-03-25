Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

Spring is finally here and that's something to celebrate! We have a couple of ideas on how you can do just that and Go 419.

THURSDAY

Grand Opening of Condado Tacos | Condado Tacos Monroe Street | 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

It might not be Tuesday, but today is the day is chow down on some tacos downtown. We found your newest lunch spot in the 419, Thursday is opening day for Condado Tacos and there's plenty to celebrate.

Opening day they are offering 1 free taco per person, 1/2 margaritas all day, and a chance to win a $100 gift card for the restaurant! Stop out and enjoy!

Living in the Oak Openings | Virtual | 7 p.m.

Life in the 419 is beautiful and if you want to learn more about what makes the 419's nature unique and how to improve your landscape, join the Nature Conservancy for this informational online program Thursday evening.

This is an introduction to the Oak Openings and the Green Ribbon Initiative. Sign-up for this presentation here.

SATURDAY

Great Black Swamp Festival of Races | Fallen Timbers Middle School | 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Kickstart your weekend with the Great Black Swamp Festival of Races. With this "festival" you will have the option to run a 5k, 15k or 25k, so for whatever amount of running you're up for, this race has got you covered.

The race is being held at Fallen Timbers Middle School and begins at 9 a.m. For the 5k it'll cost $23 to participate and $45 for the 15k and 25k and you can sign-up over here.

Drive-Thru Easter Egg "Hunt" | Bascom | 10:30 a.m. - NOON

COVID has changed how we do things, but we're all still making it work! Over at Tiell Financial Group in Bascom is hosting their annual egg hunt, but due to social distancing, its all drive-thru this year.

They are asking when you come, for you to pull behind our office building using the entrance next to Stumble Inn and each child will receive a bag of candy filled eggs! The Easter Bunny will also be there to wave hello.

Easter Eggstravaganza | Christ Presbyterian Church | 11 a.m.

Saturday will be egg-cellent with this Easter Eggstravaganza! This is an outdoor egg hunt that's open to the entire community. Bring your kids out for this fun, Easter-y tradition, beginning at 11 a.m. and is featuring staggered starts for safety!

Sign and Wine Party | Majestic Oak Winery | 12:30 - 3 p.m.

Wanna get a little crafty this weekend? Wine not! Over at Majestic Oak Winery you can join their Sign and Wine Party where you will get to paint your own sign. They are providing all paints, stains and supplies and you will get to pick your favorite design to create.

Cost for this workshop is between $40-$45 depending on which design you pick and also includes onw glass of wine or beer, snacks and instruction.

101 Smokehouse at the Tiffin Brewery | The Tiffin Brewery | 5 - 8 p.m.

What goes better with a beer than awesome food? Over in Tiffin, 101 Smokehouse is coming up from Dunkirk and serving up some tasty grub. Come out and enjoy delicious brisket, pulled pork and nachos outside at the Tiffin Brewery.

SUNDAY

The Bad Egg | Monclova Community Center | 9 a.m.

Sunday is the Bad Egg run over in Monclova, get moving with this fun 5k that will be timed and scored. Everyone who finishes will receive their own "Easter Egg" filled with candy and lottery tickets.

The race begins and ends at the Monclova Community Center, has a $5 entry fee and registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Spring Sip n Shop | Moreno's Casual Dining | Noon - 4 p.m.

Spend your Sunday sipping and shopping your way back into the work week in Carey. Stop out to Moreno's for drink and shop several local vendors, everything from crafters to baked goods and even more.

Admission is FREE and vendors will be located both inside the Vault and in the fenced in patio area.

Easter Trunk n Treat | St. James Lutheran Church | 2 - 3:30 p.m.

Easter is next week but this week your kids could have some fun searching for Easter eggs! This has a kind of unique spin for an egg hunt, similar to a Halloween Truck n Treat, but in addition to that sweet candy will be those colorful eggs we associate with this holiday.

Your Palm Sunday can be filled with decorated trunks, candy, and Easter Eggs. The fun begins at 2 p.m.

Metroparks Rx: Sun and Moon Forest Immersion | Oak Openings | 7 - 9:30 p.m.

A sunset and a little moon light are just what the doctor ordered! Begin your week with this meditative experience led by a Certified Forest Therapy Guide at Oak Openings.