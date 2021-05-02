Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

We're in the season of love, and this weekend you will absolutely LOVE your options on how to GO 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The most romantic day of the year is coming up, and whether you are taken or single, there is so much to love about the 419. Keep reading for all the places you can GO this weekend.

THURSDAY

Herbal Adventure Forum | Brookwood Metropark | 7 p.m.

Have you ever wanted to learn a little more about how to use herbs for medicinal purposes? Thursday at Brookwood Metropark, you can learn all about herbology. You will get to learn things such as how to identify local plants and their uses, how to make different medicines and teas, and sustainable harvesting.

You will need to bring your masks and maintain social distancing. The fee for the class is $3 and you can register here.

FRIDAY

Trail Rx | Wildwood Metropark | NOON - 1 p.m.

Spending time outside can feel very therapeutic and Saturday you can get your fill of nature's prescription at Wildwood. Take a hike with one of the Metroparks naturalists and experience all the Metropark has to offer.

This is totally FREE and you can register here.

Ladies Night Out! | Rae Ray's Decor and More | 4 - 9 p.m.

Ladies, it's been a long week. Friday you can unwind the best way I can think of - with shopping! Rae Ray's Decor and More is offering awesome deals, drinks and snacks to kick-off your weekend. All winter decor will be 15% off and they will have a wheel you can spin for additional deals! They will also be serving up taste tests for various snacks they sell and drink samples.

Fire & Ice Fest | Lakeside | 4 p.m.

This weekend is cool but you can feel the fire too at the Fire & Ice Fest at Lakeside. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, they will be offering up everything hot and cool that this season has to offer!

Enjoy the beautiful downtown lakeside around a fire pit, there are so many different food and drink options including hot cocoa and s'mores, ice carvings, a snowman scavenger hunt, and SO MUCH MORE.

Check out the link to their website for a full listing of the weekend's offerings.

Adrian First Fridays - Sweethearts & Chocolates | Downtown Adrian | 5 - 8 p.m.

It's the first Friday of February, and the city of Adrian thinks that's pretty sweet. Love is in the air and you can feel it by spending some time in Downtown Adrian for their first Friday, aptly themed "Sweethearts & Chocolate." If you're looking for a sweet gift for your sweetie, stop out between 5 - 8 p.m. and pick something up and take advantage of all the great shopping and dining specials they are offering!

SATURDAY

Park Highlights Walk: Glass City | Glass City Metropark | 10 - 11 a.m.

The Metroparks are one of our favorite parts of the 419 and Saturday you can learn more about the newest Metropark in Toledo! In this hour-long tour, you will get to take a closer look at the nature and cultural history of the Glass City Metropark.

As always masks and social distancing are required, as is pre-registration. You can reserve your spot right over here.

Toledo Reptile Show | Knights-Columbus Banquet Hall | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Maybe you or your kids love the creepy, crawly instead of cuddly? If you've been thinking about adding a new addition to your family or learning more about reptiles, then Saturday the day to do it with the Toledo Reptile Show. From 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. come and check out all the reptiles they have to offer, plus live food for them. They are hosting all the best vendors to help guide you.

This will be held at the Knights-Columbus Banquet Hall on Secor and admission is $5 and FREE for kids 10 and under.

Galentine's Day | Downtown Tiffin | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday is for the gals in downtown Tiffin. Enjoy a full day of shopping, eating, and plenty of Galentine's day fun. Tickets for this are $22 cash or $22 for credit or online sales; and in that ticket, you get coffee from Bailiwicks, donuts from JT's bagel bar, hand-dipped chocolates from Simply Susan's, a Valentine rose from Tom Rodgers Flowers, and finally a chance to win a mani/pedi spa day for you and a friend!

Get your tickets here.

Winter Mountain Biking | Oak Openings Metropark | NOON

Wanna hit the trails this weekend? Pedal through one of the 419's amazing Metroparks alongside naturalists for a heightened experience. Get a chance to partake in mountain bike classes, bike maintenance classes, and more!

This is all FREE and make sure to bring your water, hemet, and of course your bike. Social distancing and masks are a must, as always. You can get registered over here.

Stewart Goodyear Returns | Virtual | 8 p.m.

Saturday night, enjoy the sweet sounds of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra while staying in your PJ's. This week they will be playing various tunes from Beethoven, Stanley Cowell, and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson. Canadian pianist Stewart Goodyear is back in the Glass City and will be performing at the Peristyle.

Get your streaming tickets here.

SUNDAY

Socially Distance Super Bowl Party | Brandywine Country Club | 5:30 - 10 p.m.

The biggest day in football is here and if you want to celebrate while also staying safe, Brandywine Country Club is having a socially-distanced Super Bowl party! Come out to enjoy the game, plus all you can eat appetizers and one drink for only $25.