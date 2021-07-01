Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

There's no better place to start off 2021 than in the 419, even if you don't GO any further than your living room for a virtual trivia night or yoga class.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This is the first weekend in 2021 and whether you want to celebrate with a glass of wine, trivia night or a mental health day, the 419 has you covered.

FRIDAY

Wild Lights | WW Knight Nature Preserve | 5 - 8 p.m.

Christmas might be over, but you can still enjoy all the amazing lights you love around the holidays.

Life-sized animal statues, covered in colorful lights, lining the trail at WW Knight Nature Preserve. The best part? This is a FREE and self-guided tour, that does not require registration.

Wild Lights Art event in Perrysburg, OH by Wood County Park District on Friday, January 8 2021 with 509 people interested and 38 people going.

Virtual Broadway Trivia Night | Virtual | 7 - 10 p.m.

Did you grow up OBSESSED with all things Broadway? If yes, you can test out your knowledge Friday night. The Birchard Public Library is hosting various online trivia nights and Friday's theme is Broadway!

You can join in on all the fun starting at 7 p.m. on the library's Facebook page.

Toledo Virtual Game Night | Virtual | 7 - 10 p.m.

Are you looking for ways to stay connected and have fun with your friends on a Friday night? "Let's Roam Virtual Game Night" is here to make sure you can still have some fun! Weekends with friends may look and feel a little different right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make the most of your time.

This program allows you to do whatever you and your friends fancy the most, all from a safe distance. So whether you like charades, Pictionary or trivia, they have it all!

Check it out here.

Billy Sorrells Comedy | Toledo Funny Bone | 7 - 10 p.m.

If you need a good laugh this weekend, Billy Sorrells will be at Toledo Funny Bone all this weekend. You may remember him from MTV's Wild 'N Out and more. You're sure to enjoy yourself on Friday or Sunday, Saturday is SOLD OUT.

Tickets are $19.20 and you can snag yours by clicking here.

SATURDAY

Second Saturdays R 4 Kids | Hayes Museum/Take-Home | 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

This Saturday is for the kids and the Hayes Museum has some fun planned for them! They host a monthly kids program to teach them some history with an emphasis on Col. Webb Hayes’ travels around the world. For now, this will be a take-home activity. This month's theme will be the Philippines, as the featured stop on Webb’s travels.

This take-home activity kit will include different crafts and is geared toward kids from kindergarten through third grade. This is completely FREE.

Coffee and Canvas | BREW Coffee Bar | 10:30 a.m.

You NEED your morning coffee, right? Then why not get a little creative while you're at with coffee and canvas at BREW Coffee Bar. This is similar to the wine and canvas nights, just with that glorious caffeinated beverage that turns us into functional adults.

The painting theme is "falling leaves" will cost $35 to attend. If you want to sign-up, you can do that over here.





Twilight Rendezvous | Oak Openings | 4 - 6 p.m.

Ease your way into Saturday night with a walk in one of the 419's great Metroparks. This walk begins at sunset and you will continue into the darkness, as this is the time wildlife is most active.

To participate, you will need to maintain social distance from others and wear your mask. The walk is $3 and you can register online here or call 419-407-9701.

Acoustic Music and Smashdawgz | Majestic Oak Winery | 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

If you want to enjoy some tunes and some great food, Majestic Oak Winery in Grand Rapids has got plenty of both Saturday night. Acoustic Distant Cousinz Duo will be jamming out for the evening, beginning at 5:30. Smashdawgz food truck will be there serving up the delicious hot dogs, and they will be there from 5 - 8 p.m.

Winter Wonder Ball | The Pinnacle | 5 - 7 p.m.

You can give your little ones a magical evening this Saturday, as it's the 6th annual Winter Wonder Ball hosted by Laurel's Princess Parties. This special ball will feature a sing-along show, sit-down dinner and the opportunity for photos and engagement with all the favorite characters. Plus, there will be a super fun dance party!

Formal attire is requested, so save the jeans for another time! Characters that will be there are the Winter Sisters, Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, Tiana, Jasmine, Rapunzel ,Batman and Superman. The cost is $50 per adult and $50 per child over the age of 2.

You can reserve your spot for the winter ball here.

SUNDAY

A Walk in the Park Dog Walk | Swan Creek Preserve Metropark | 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

This Sunday, take your dog for walk, and maybe make some friends along the way! At Swan Creek Preserve, there is a weekly dog walking group, so you and your pup can get out and have some fun.

Virtual Yoga Stretch and Tone | Virtual | 11 a.m.

Was one of your News Year's resolutions to get in shape? Maybe increase your flexibility or even just to try something new? Well, this virtual yoga from the 577 Club in Perrysburg is a perfect way to try it out. Stretch it out all in this virtual class at 11, all from the comfort of your home.