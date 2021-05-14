Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

The weather is going to be amazing this weekend for all the events happening in the 419! Stay local and Go 419 for a great time!

TOLEDO, Ohio — As our world slowly starts to turn back to normal, so many great events are coming back to our area! Check out what's going on in the 419 this weekend!

FRIDAY

Cedar Point Opening Day | Cedar Point | 10 a.m.

Cedar Point is celebrating its 150th anniversary all year long with games, great food and of course, roller coasters.

The park is back open this weekend with Frontier Festival. The Wild West theme brings live music, games for adults and kids, festive decorations, street entertainers and a special food and drink menu.

Reservations are still required for the time being. Masks are not required in most outdoor situations.

Read more about Cedar Point's opening weekend here.

Hike and Bike the Oak Openings | Wiregrass Metropark | 5 p.m.

This is your chance to experience Oak Openings on foot and on wheels.

Your journey begins at Wiregrass Metropark with a naturalist-led hike. The take a self-paced bike ride along the Mosley Trail, a two-mile ride to Secor Metropark.

The hike requires registration for 5, 6, or 7 p.m. No registration is required for the bike ride.

Riders who make it to Secor Metropark will receive a free water bottle. Register here.

Downtown Tecumseh's Art Walk | Downtown Tecumseh | 6 p.m.

You can enjoy an evening strolling downtown Tecumseh during the annual art walk.

There will be 28 artists displaying artwork in local businesses. On display you'll find paintings, pottery, jewelry, cloth art, drawings and wood carvings.

There will also be interactive art projects for kids.

SATURDAY

Medical Mutual Dart Frog Dash | Toledo Zoo | 7 a.m.

The Dart Frog Dash offers fun for the whole family.

There is a U.S. Track and Field certified 5k race with prizes, a non-competitive 5k walk and a kids fun run. The 5k race takes runners through the neighborhood to the west of the zoo, through the Tembo Trail and ends in the main plaza.

The kids fun run is within zoo grounds. Click here to register.

Settler's Encampment | Auglaize Village | 10 a.m.

The Settler's Colonial Camp will be back at Auglaize Village this Saturday! There will be so many fun things to do, from Applecart Creations, blacksmithing and music!

Check out the Settler's Encampment on the Auglaize Facebook page for more information!

A Tea for Two | Fulton County Museum and Visitor Center | 10 a.m.

Enjoy the Fulton County Museum's HistorTEA program this Saturday at 10 a.m.

You can pick up your tea kits and a take-home program on Saturday and enjoy the event from the comfort of your home. Each tea kit costs $28 or $23 for members.

Check out the Museum of Fulton County Facebook page for more information.

Opera Outdoors | Toledo Farmers Market | 10 a.m.

The Toledo Opera is coming to your favorite Toledo destinations, including the Toledo Farmers Market!

Opera Outdoors is back for a second year of pop-up live performances. Check out Saturday's event at the Toledo Farmers Market located at 525 Market St. at 10 a.m.!

The event is free and open to the public. The event may be postponed or cancelled in the event of inclement weather. But don't worry, we're looking at a gorgeous weekend ahead!

Tiffin Artist Market | The Tiffin Brewery | 11 a.m.

The Tiffin Artist Market is a free event held at The Tiffin Brewery from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This new event will feature art, food, live music and beer at the corner of Hudson and Wall St. All ages are welcome!

Monarch Winery Opening Party | Monarch Winery and Butterfly Box | 1 p.m.

Monarch Winery and Butterfly Box is celebrating its grand opening on Kelley's Island with the Monarch Winery Opening Party.

There will be free samples and snacks at the event, which starts at 1 p.m.

While there won't be any butterflies until May 28, the greenhouse is filled with other plants and animals. Entry is free until the butterflies arrive!

Watercolor Workshop: Starry Mountain Scene | Handmade Toledo | 2 p.m.

Explore watercolor painting with local artist Andrew Kimmey at Watercolor Workshop: Starry Mountain Scene at Handmade Toledo.

After the class, held from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., students will leave with a 4x6 finished watercolor paining, practice sheet and deeper knowledge of how to work with watercolor paint.

No experience needed and all materials will be provided. Participants must be 8 years or older. Masks are required during all workshops.

SUNDAY

Art Loop | Schedel Arboretum and Gardens | 10 a.m.

A new touch of art with more than 20 talented local artists is what you'll be able to enjoy at the Art Loop at Schedel Arbortetum and Gardens!

The free event at the 17-acre estate will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of charging for admissions, Schedel Arbortetum and Gardens will be collecting canned goods for the Elmore Food Bank.