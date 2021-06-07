Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

From Jazz in the Garden, to outdoor movies, to the Apricot Fest and even crowning a new Carp King, there is a wide variety to do when you Go 419!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Did you want to try something new this summer? Well, this weekend is the perfect weekend to do that. We have a wide variety of events this weekend from papermaking to petting wild animals and taking part in conserving art - or even becoming the Carp King. Whatever you want to try, we've found a place to Go 419 and do that.

THURSDAY

Jazz in the Garden | Toledo Botanical Garden | 6:30 p.m.

Jazz lovers, we found the perfect way to start the beginning of the weekend, by getting a chance to listen to some great tunes in a beautiful setting of one of the 419's incredible Metroparks. Jazz in the Garden is being held each Thursday evening all summer at the Toledo Botanical Garden and is featuring a different musical group every time. This Thursday you can chill out to the Toledo Jazz Orchestra.

The fee is $10 and no need to pre-register. Keep in mind they will only be accepting cash at the gate. The park will be closing to the public at 1 p.m. to set up.

FRIDAY

Nature's Nursery Animal Presentation | Genoa Branch Library | 10 a.m.

If you're kids are curious about wild animals and would like to see them up close, then Friday morning you will want to take a trip to the Genoa Branch Library for Nature's Nursery Animal Presentation. In this presentation, the kids will be able to even pet the animals and hear stories about these sweet creatures.

Hands-on Art Conservation Experience | Toledo Museum of Art | 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

The Toledo Museum of Art is a Toledo staple and here's your chance to help conserve some real art in the museum. TMA needs your help treating the marble columns in the Cloister, a beloved favorite part of the museum. These columns are from the 12th-14th centuries and you will be applying a gel to drawn out the dirt from them and later removing it, revealing a cleaner column.

If you want to join in and preserving these columns, you can learn more on their website.

Papermaking with Joan | Gathered Creations | 6 - 8 p.m.

You can spend your Friday night getting a little creative and trying something new in Temperance. Over at Gathered Creations, they are hosting a papermaking workshop so you can try your hand at this fun and unique past-time. In this, you will learn how to recycle and create beautiful paper.

The workshop is $20 and all supplies are provided. Get signed up over here.

Picture in the Park | The Dwelling Place | 6 p.m.-11 p.m.

Level up Friday family movie night by moving it outdoors! Over at The Dwelling Place in Holland, you can bring the whole family out for a fun night. They are showing "The Emperor's New Groove" and they will have hot dogs, popcorn, and balloons. Activities are beginning at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Carp King Tournament | Pearson Metropark | 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Fishing is a favorite summertime activity for many and Saturday you can flex your fishing skills and help out the local environment. Pearson Metropark needs your help to remove the carp, because having an over-population of carp has a negative impact on the health of the habitat.

This is totally free and no reservations are required. Registration begins at 8, while the tournament is from 9 a.m.-noon and after that awards are given out. All carp caught will be donated to the Toledo Zoo for animal feed.

Apricot Fest 2021 | Twin Oast | noon-10 p.m.

You don't have to be a beer lover to enjoy this full day of activities taking place at Apricot Fest. Twin Oast is hosting this festival, where you'll be able to sip on the sweet taste of Apricatawba, the brewery's apricot beer and the reason why it's called Apricot Fest. During the fest, you can expect lots of vendors to shop, a variety of food trucks so you can get your grub on, and live music. You can also lace up your running shoes for the Apritrot 0.5k. (That is not a typo - it's only 0.5k.)

Learn more about everything happening at Apricot Fest right here.





SUNDAY

Parking Lot Party | Inside the Five Brewing Company | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

They don't call it Sunday Funday for nothing! Come hang out at the Parking Lot Party at Inside the Five Brewing Company after the Trillium Women's Triathlon and celebrate the last day of the Marathon Classic.

The party begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. So come out for some great food, drinks, and live entertainment.

Helicopter Rides at the Suburban Aviation Summer Festival | Toledo Suburban Airport | noon

Are your weekend plans up in the air? If not, they literally can be by taking a helicopter ride at the Toledo Suburban Airport. Rides are five minutes long and $40 per person, and up to three people or a total of 600 pounds per trip.

All rides are first come, first serve and do not require any prior registration.

Cat and Cocktails | Toledo Spirits Company | 4 p.m.

Animal lovers, you can end your weekend with some great drinks and support our furry friends! Sip on some special signature cocktails, crafted especially for this event for Paw & Whiskers. You will also have the chance to meet their board and staff, plus snag some great merch.

Music Under the Stars | Toledo Zoo | 7:30 p.m.

The stars have aligned for a perfect summer Sunday night. For the months of July and August, the Toledo Zoo is hosting Music Under the Stars, in the Amphitheatre. This Sunday you can enjoy the sounds of the Maumee Community Band playing. They will have food and drinks to purchase.