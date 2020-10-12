Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

It's getting closer to the big day and there are so many wonderful ways to experience the season safely when you Go 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The holiday season is in full swing, and if you're still a little worried about going out, don't fret! There are still plenty of ways to safely Go 419.

LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS

The 85-foot Norway spruce is LIT and the season is underway at the Toledo Zoo's Lights Before Christmas! Thanks to the Ben and Dana Holt family for flipping the switch on the 35th annual Lights Before Christmas.

The zoo is operating in a pandemic-safe fashion, with limited visitors to encourage distancing and masks required. There are handwashing stations and hand sanitizer placed throughout the zoo.

Enjoy all of the award-winning lights, carriage rides, Santa dives, a special holiday food menu and much more!

You can reserve tickets here: https://connect.toledozoo.org/lbc

YOUR LAST CHANCE TO SEE THE MANOR HOUSE

Holidays at the Manor House | Virtual | Until Dec 13

You only have a few more days to see this Toledo Christmas tradition! Everybody loves their annual visit to the Manor House to see the amazing decorations for the holiday and although you are not able to see in person, you can view all the beauty online. Since Dec 1, they have been releasing digital content to show the different areas decorated. This will still be going on all weekend, so don't miss out!

You can check it out here.

THURSDAY

Tree Lighting, Sleigh Rides, and Model Train Exhibit | Hayes Museum | 4-8 p.m.

The Hayes Museum, library and grounds are always a special place to visit all year round, and especially around Christmas time. Thursday evening is sure to be a wonderful place to get yourself in the Christmas spirit. They are decorating one of their large pine trees inspired by the White House Christmas Tree and tonight you can see it lit up!

Beginning at 4 p.m., you can enjoy hot cocoa and popcorn, and you can also enter a gingerbread house into the contest! The museum will also have sleigh rides, raffles drawings, and you will be able to check out their model train exhibit. They have this every year and this time will be FREE to view. At 6, they will be lighting the big tree up!

Sylvania Holiday Light Tour Map | Sylvania | 6 p.m.

One of the most exciting parts of the holiday season are all the festive lights and one of the easiest ways to enjoy them is to head out for an evening drive.

In Sylvania, take this experience to the next level by downloading the Holiday Light Tour map. People had the chance to include their home on the map for viewing - all you have to do now is download the map and get driving!

You can drive and see all the lights nightly from 6-10 p.m. until January 3. You can see the map here.

Sylvania Holiday Light Tour Map Other event in Sylvania, OH by The Olander Park System on Tuesday, December 8 2020 with 3.8K people interested.10 posts in the discussion.

2020 Sandusky County Fairgrounds Winter Wonderland | Sandusky County Fairgrounds | 6 p.m.

Every year around this time, we want to experience a winter wonderland. In Fremont, they are offering a winter wonderland, safely. This year the event will be drive-thru only, so that means you don't have to miss out!

Beginning at 6, you can drive and see all the beauty. There will also be cookies, popcorn, and take-home crafts for the kids!

This will all take place at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds Sunday through Thursday 6 - 8 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 6 - 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Holiday Glass Scavenger Hunt | The Poignon Project | 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Looking for a little adventure around Tiffin this Saturday? The Poignon Project has something fun in mind for you. They are hosting a FREE scavenger hunt all day.

On their Facebook page, they will be posting clues on where to find one of their 30 golden tickets scattered all over town. It is your job to figure out where to find one, if you can do it, take the golden ticket to the Poignon Project for your prize! The prizes are a variety of hand-blown glass ornaments.

Check out their Facebook page below and get searching!





Virtual Sleigh Ride with Santa | Virtual | 7-10 p.m.

Saturday night, the kids can see Santa in a way they have only dreamed of, all from the comfort and safety of home. Thanks to virtual reality, Santa takes you along on a ride, making stops around the world.

You'll get to learn about how Christmas is celebrated around the world on this magical ride and Santa even needs your help to call out the reindeer names and get the sleigh flying!

This will be hosted on zoom, so sign-up and they will send you the link before showtime! This will be $15 and you get reserve your spot here.

Toledo Ballet's 80th Annual Nutcracker | Virtual/Streaming | 7 p.m.

For many, it just isn't Christmas without the Nutcracker. This holiday classic is an annual tradition, and despite COVID, it's one you can still enjoy.

The Toledo Ballet will be performing this weekend and you can stream it live from your home on Saturday or Sunday. Experience the magic of the show virtually on Saturday at 7 p.m. or Sunday at 1 p.m.

You can buy your streaming tickets here.

SUNDAY

Drive-Thru Visit with Santa | Tiffin Eagles 402 | Noon

Do the kids want to see Santa but you're feeling a little worried about their safety? Well, the Tiffin Eagles has your back!

Every year they have Santa stop by for the children and grandchildren of members. This year will be a little bit different, but that won't stop good ol' Saint Nick from coming through!

Make sure to sign-up at the bar and drive on through Sunday at noon.

Puppet performance of The Nutcracker | 2 p.m. | Free

If your family's holiday tradition involves going out to see The Nutcracker, there's an opportunity for you to enjoy the Christmas classic from your home this weekend.

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay was scheduled to host a Russian dance troupe's performance of Cinderella this holiday season. But with live performances off the table due to COVID-19, they still wanted to give area families a fun holiday event.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, MCPA will livestream Madcap's kid friendly version of The Nutcracker online for free.

Click HERE for a link to the Zoom livestream.

Holiday Christmas Cookie Walk | Collingwood Presbyterian Church | 1-3 p.m.

If the best part of Christmas for you is all yummy cookies and you want to avoid all the mess, then supporting the Collingwood Presbyterian Church's cookie fundraiser will be a great way to do both.