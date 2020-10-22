Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

This weekend you can decorate a scarecrow, tour a haunted town, OSU tailgate and enjoy German food. There is no shortage of way to have unique fun while you Go 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you love this crisp, fall weather, there is plenty of ways to GO 419 and enjoy life this weekend

THURSDAY

3B Rocky Horror Live | Maumee Indoor Theatre | 8 p.m.

Rocky Horror fans, this weekend is for you. Thursday through Saturday nights you can experience this cult classic live at the Maumee Indoor Theatre. You will need to pre-order your tickets, as they will NOT be selling tickets at the door and the seating will be assigned.

You can get your tickets, right here.

FRIDAY

Decorate a Scarecrow | Olander park | 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday you can unleash your creativity and help the Olander Park system create scarecrow alley for the Hallo-Boo Drive-Thru. All day, you can head out to the park and decorate your own scarecrow. This is a perfect family activity or way to promote your business or group.

This event is FREE but space is limited, so you need to register, and you can do that here.If you'd like more details, contact Danielle at 419.882.8313, ext. 1004 or email at programs@olanderpark.com

Walleye Movie Night: The Mighty Ducks | Fifth Third Field | 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.

If you have been loving these movie nights at Fifth Third Field, then Friday you will have another opportunity to take advantage of another one.This Friday is the Walleye Movie Night showing The Mighty Ducks and you might spot a Walleye player or two while you're there.

Again, they will have seating in the outfield in "pods" to accommodate your small group of 8 or under. Tickets are $15 and that includes admission to the movie, hot dog, popcorn, and a soda. You can get your tickets here.

German Anthony Wayne Fest | Local Thyme | 6 p.m.

Friday night you can get your German food fix with the German Anthony Wayne Fest at Local Thyme in Whitehouse. If that doesn't have your mouth watering, then let me tell you about the beer. Maumee Bay will be doing a "tap takeover," so that means half of their taps at Local Thyme will be taken over by Maumee Bay. They'll have the exclusive Blood Orange Hefeweizen, plus some surprises, and also something for the kids, too.

You can get even beer and food to go, some of the fare you can snag for yourself will include sausage and sauerkraut, cabbage and noodles

German spaetzle, potato pancakes, and the best pretzels. All of this is homemade.

Haunting History Tour | Museum of Fulton County | 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate the season of scares with a spooky historical tour of the town of Winameg. Learn all about the local folklore, and some say, this town is full of spirits and was built on a Native American burial ground.

The tours will leave from Winameg Christian Church every 15 minutes, beginning at 6:30 and running until 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. You need to pre-pay for your ticket and its $10 for adults and $8 for kids under 12. You can get your tickets here.

SATURDAY

Boo on the Boat | National Museum of the Great Lakes | 10 a.m.

This weekend and next, take your little ghosts to the SCHOONMAKER Museum Ship so they can trick or treat in their costume from the pilot houses to the galleys and everywhere in between. The treats will be handed out in pre-packaged, sealed bags for safety. They will also have some non-food treats, for those with food allergies, so every kid can join in on the fun!

Pre-registration is required, and tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for ages 17-6, FREE for ages 5 and under and FREE for members as well. You can register here.

Halloween Tea | Hancock Historical Museum | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday you can enjoy a Victorian tea, with some spooky, Halloween fun. Come dressed up in your costume and enjoy some fun, fall-themed activities. They will host a pumpkin hunt, Halloween crafts, and even trick or treating. While you're there, you will also learn about proper Victorian tea party etiquette and some history.

Tickets are $25 per pair for members and $30 for non-members. You can get your tickets here.

OSU Tailgate Party | Mr. Ed's Bar & Grill | 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Enjoy your favorite college football team and help support a good cause - you can do both on Saturday up in Port Clinton. The game starts at noon and you can watch it on their junmbotron. There's going to be a tent, free food, $1.50 beer, happy hour prices, raffles and games. This is the last day of the season for the docks, so head across the street to enjoy a bonfire.

Its $10 at the door, and the money is going to support our Kids for Christmas 501c.

Field of Dreams Trunk - or - Treat | Field of Dreams | 5 - 11 p.m.

You usually come for the movies, but Saturday you can come for the candy! Bring the whole family out, wear your costumes, and decorate your trunks, and don't forget to bring your own candy to pass out for the others.

In addition to the trunk or treat they will also have a scavenger hunt, music, a costume contest, and more. Make sure you stick around for the movies after, Hocus Pocus and Hotel Transylvania.

Collingwood Apocalypse Ball | Collingwood Garden | 7 - 10:30 p.m.

Its the creepiest time of the year and you can celebrate Saturday at Collingwood Garden. The fun begins at 7 and you can expect a spooky night of bonfires, music, snacks, drinks, and possibly a trip to a haunted forest. Plus, they'll have a caricature artist there doing sketches of you in your costume.

This event will be completely outsides, so dress warm!

SUNDAY

Paws with Claus | Levis Commons | 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Your mind might be on all things spooky right now, but Christmas is right around the corner and Sunday you spend some quality time with pup, while you're getting in the holiday spirit. Take your best friend to Levis Commons from 10 a.m. to noon to get a free picture with Santa! Bring your camera and capture this moment, this is sure to be a fun way to spend your Sunday.

Pre-registration is required, and you can do that here. For all the details on this event, check out their facebook event page, linked below.