Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

Spring has sprung in the 419 and there's no shortage of what you can do and where you can GO.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's another spring weekend in the 419! Keep reading for some ideas on how to spend it.

THURSDAY

Detroit Tigers Alternate Spring Training Site | Fifth Third Field | Various Times all Weekend

Baseball fans, you won't have to venture beyond the 419 to get your fix! The Detroit Tigers have an extended Spring Training, so you can check out some games or workouts.

The games are $10 and workouts $5, there will be VERY limited seating, so don't wait to get your tickets! The Tigers will be here all weekend and into next week, check all the times and get your tickets over here.

FRIDAY

Flatbread Pizzas and Music | Stony Ridge Winery | 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Maybe you've had a long week and are looking for a way to unwind. Well, what could be better than pizza, live music and wine?

Yeah, we can't think of anything either.

So to satisfy your cravings for some tunes, fun, and of course pizza, head out to Stony Ridge Winery for all of that! Ashley Kohn will be performing at the winery for the first time and the kitchen opens at 4 p.m., so that means flatbread pizzas!

SATURDAY

Florence Scott Libbey 419 Race | Ottawa Park | 8 a.m. - noon

Runners, here's a local marathon for you this weekend in the 419! Over at Ottawa Park is the Florence Scott Libbey 419 Race, all organized by Toledo Roadrunners. This 5k also has a kids run, so the whole family can get involved in all the fun. Kids run for FREE and the adult race is just shy of $25.

Get signed-up and learn more over here.

JAM's Spring Vintage Market | Tiffin | Saturday 9 a.m. - Sunday 4 p.m.

This weekend you can get your shopping on downtown Tiffin at JAM's Spring Vintage Market, being held on Madison Avenue. Over 2 days, take the opportunity to browse over 90 local vendors for various goods. They are going to have booths inside and out.

This is all taking place across from Calvert High School on Saturday and Sunday.

Gardening for Wildlife: Plant Walk | Secor Metropark | 11 a.m. - noon

Spring brings in new life and new growth. If you want to turn your garden into an oasis for wildlife, then this workshop at Secor Metropark is for you. They will take you on a walk around the walk and point out all the colorful native plants. You will also get a plant from metroparks’ Native Nursery to take home!

The fee is $3 and you can register here.

Spring Wine Fling | Kelley's Island Wine Co. | 1 - 6 p.m.

Celebrate the Spring season with the Spring Wine Fling at Kelley's Island Wine Co. Celebrate the season with FREE wine tastings and some MAJOR discounts on carry-out wine. Beginning at 1 p.m., there will be live music, food and drink specials. They'll also have a bunch of fun activities for the whole family.

Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl | Toledo | 3 - 9 p.m.

If you're looking for a way to spend time with your friends this weekend then look no further! The Friendsgiving pub crawl is Saturday in Toledo, so grab all those friends that are there for you and hit up all great local pubs. Beyond a day full of bar hopping, you will also have the opportunity to win money with over $15,000 in prizes available!

With your general ticket you will get a wristband, cup, and Koozie. A VIP ticket will also get you a shirt and lanyard too. Get your tickets over here.

Puppy Love Wine & Canvas | Blarney Irish Pub | 6 - 9 p.m.

Puppies make our hearts melt, so why not have a little fun on a Friday night and help those puppers out! Wine & Canvas will be out at Blarney Irish Pub and the theme for this painting class is "puppy love." A portion of the proceeds will be going to the Toledo Humane Society.

They are also featuring a live Zoom option so you can take this class in person or from the comfort of home! This class is $35 and you can sign-up over here.





SUNDAY

FREE Earth Day Yoga at Wildwood | Wildwood Metropark | Noon

Looking for a way to relax on a Sunday afternoon? How about a FREE yoga class in one of the 419's Metroparks? Beginning at noon over at Wildwood, Yogaja Yoga is offering a FREE yoga class for all skill-levels.

The class will be taught at the Ward Pavilion and check-in is at 11:30 a.m. Everyone in the class will receive a reusable grocery bag, courtesy of The Fresh Market.

You will need to register and if you'd like to join in, you can do that here.

Try it! Tree Climbing | Secor Metropark | 12:30 - 2 p.m.

End your weekend with a little adventure at Secor Metropark. Feel like a kid again and go climb a tree! Now is your chance to scale the big walnut tree they have lovingly named Jack Frost. If you want to join in on the fun, they will have harnesses and climbing ropes for you to reach the top. You will need to maintain social distancing and bring your mask.

If this sounds like a perfect Sunday for you, it will cost $25 and you can register here.

Put-in-Bay Whiskey Light | Round House | 2 - 11:30 p.m.

The Summer season is kicking off over on Put-in-Bay and to make it official the whiskey light at the Round House is turning on! The whiskey light stands over the Round House entrance and when it gets lit, everyone knows the Round House is open and the season has begun, so don't miss out in this island tradition.