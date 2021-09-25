Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

Welcome to the first fall weekend in the 419! Get out and GO celebrate!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Autumn is finally here, and with all the fun fall activities, it will definitely feel like it. Keep reading for some ideas on how to Go 419 this weekend.

THURSDAY

Apple Week | Sauder Village | Now Until Saturday

Apple pie, apple crisp, caramel apples; no matter how you like them, apples are a delicious treat for fall and you can celebrate all things apple at Sauder Village. It's Apple Week there until Saturday, and you can come join in all the festivities. They have great activities planned such as apple roasting, apple butter making demonstrations, cider mill apple pressing, apple trivia, apple-themed crafts and so much more. The Doughbox Bakery will be also filled with a bunch of great apple-flavored treats.

It's Apple Week at Sauder Village! We'll have apple-themed activities and demonstrations at the Historic Village today... Posted by Sauder Village on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

SATURDAY

Harvest Festival | Erie Orchards and Cider Mill | 9 a.m.

Fall is here and if you're ready for apple-picking, then the wait is over! This is the perfect weekend for some of your favorite fall activities, and Erie Orchards and Cider Mill in southeast Michigan is the place for all that. Saturday they are hosting a harvest festival with pony rides and hay rides, corn mazes, inflatables for the kiddos to play on, and of course the star of the show, apple-picking! On Sunday you can even check out a magic show!

Roche de Boeuf Festival | Waterville | 9 a.m.

This annual festival is Waterville is back, and Saturday you can partake in this local tradition! Roche de Boeuf kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m., and throughout the day you can check out a car show, enjoy live entertainment and browse through various vendors for shopping. There will also be some great food options and a kid's area.

Fall Fest | Williams County Courthouse | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Williams County Fall Fest is back and being held around the Bryan Courthouse. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can come and check out the various vendors there and great food options as well. They will also be hosting a "barn fest" over at the ice rink at the same time.

Enrichment Day | Toledo Zoo | 10:30 a.m.

The 419 loves its zoo and all day Saturday is Enrichment Day, which is filled with enrichment for the animals and is a real treat to witness as a visitor. You will be able to watch different activities and feeding for the animals that is sure to be as amazing to you as it is wonderful for the animals themselves. Check out the full schedule here.

Emerson Eating Watermelon🍉 Watermelon is one of Emerson’s favorite snacks! 🍉🐢 Posted by The Toledo Zoo on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Ottawa Hills Fall Festival | Ottawa Hills | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

One more reason to fall in love with the season, this weekend is the Ottawa Hills Fall Festival. Check it out Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for some great activities like pony rides, wagon rides, a petting zoo and live entertainment. There will also be plenty of things for the little ones to enjoy to have a fun and safe time while they play, and some games and mazes for the bigger kids.

You can also sign-up for the corn hole tournament, enter a scarecrow and pumpkin decorating contests, and enter the 50/50 raffle. There will also be some great local vendors to check out and of course, the pie throw contest!

Here’s your map to the Fall Festival, see you all on Saturday Posted by Ottawa Hills Fall Festival on Monday, September 20, 2021

Findlay Oktoberfest | Findlay | 2 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Beer lovers, the trip to Germany for Oktoberfest is a little far, but luckily you can take a quick car ride to Findlay this Saturday. Oktoberfest will be featuring great local breweries, eateries and entertainment. Come out and try some unique and surely tasty craft brews from places you love like Findlay Brew Works, Inside the 5 and Earnest Brews, to name a few. If you get hungry while you're there, Campus Pollyeyes, Wolfies, Lyle's Crepes and a few others will be on hand to help you curb those hunger pangs. There will also be live entertainment throughout the day.

Night before BIKEtoberfest Night Ride | Oak Openings | 6 p.m.

If you can't wait until Sunday for all the BIKEtober fun, then get a head start Saturday night. This is a fun and FREE group night ride at Oak Openings, guided by Laurie Ditch of Glass City Mountain Bikers over the Beach Ridge Singletrack Trail. They have imposed a no-drop rule, which means no one gets left behind! Faster riders will ride toward the front and slower riders will stay toward the back.

Make sure to bring your bike, water bottle, helmet, handlebar light, headlamp and rear light for the night ride. You will also have to maintain a safety measures and wear a mask if not vaccinated.

Casino Royale | Camden Falls | 6:30 p.m.

An annual fundraiser in Tiffin is back! Casino Royale is being held Saturday at Camden Falls. Come out and support this fundraiser for the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and enjoy live music from Tiffin University, raffles, games and great food. Learn more here.





SUNDAY

Komen Race for the Cure | Downtown Toledo | 7 a.m.

This is the weekend a lot of people have been waiting for, and finally everyone can gather in downtown Toledo for the Race for the Cure. Last year, races were held virtually due to COVID and Findlay's race will again be virtual, but Toledo's will be held downtown yet again. Lace up your running shoes and wake up a little bit early, all to support this great cause. You can join a team, start your own and even volunteer. Learn more here.

BIKEtoberfest | Oak Openings | 11 a.m.

If you love riding bikes and having a good time, then BIKEtoberfest was made for you! Held at one of the beloved 419 metroparks, Oak Openings is the perfect backdrop for an autumn bike ride. There's a whole lot more than bike riding; at BIKEtober you can enjoy some food trucks, chili, different raffles and silent auctions, and so much more. BIKEtoberfest is in it's 4th year and is a fundraiser for TRD.











