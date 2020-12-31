Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

A new year is upon us, but one thing that won't change is all the amazing things that the 419 has to offer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — We are counting down the last moments of 2020, what a year! We all have had to do things a little different, but we still have had some bright moments. Celebrate the most unusual year we've had and Go 419.

LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS

This is your last chance to see the lights this season! New Year's Eve is the last day to experience all the wonders of Christmas at the zoo. The 85-foot Norway spruce is LIT and the season is underway at the Toledo Zoo's Lights Before Christmas! Thanks to the Ben and Dana Holt family for flipping the switch on the 35th annual Lights Before Christmas.

The zoo is operating in a pandemic-safe fashion, with limited visitors to encourage distancing and masks required. There are handwashing stations and hand sanitizer placed throughout the zoo.

Enjoy all of the award-winning lights, carriage rides, Santa dives, a special holiday food menu and much more!

You can reserve tickets here: https://connect.toledozoo.org/lbc

THURSDAY

New Year's Eve Skate Party | Ohio Skate | 4 p.m.

If you're ready to roll into 2021, Ohio Skate is where you want to be! You might not be able to skate into the new year officially, but there is certainly plenty of fun to be had in the hours leading up to next year.

It's $8 to get in and that gives you your rental skates plus a small drink. They also are offering family four-packs for $48, which includes four admissions and skate rental, one large pizza, four large drinks, four glow necklaces, four party hats and horns, four free passes for another visit and 20 game tokens.

New Year's Rockin- Eve | Kobe Bay at the Docks | 4 - 10 p.m.

Do you want your New Year's Eve to rock? You can head on down to Kobe Bay and ring in the Australian New Year at 8 p.m. They'll be offering up some awesome drink and food specials and live music. Musical guests include Ross Thompson 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. and Tatum Hartford 8 - 10 p.m.

Doors open at 4 p.m.

New Year's Eve at the Heights | The Heights | 5 - 10 p.m.

Spend the last remaining hours of 2021 with the best view of the Glass City over at The Heights. Your night will include great live music, amazing food, a table appetizer platter, and a complimentary sparkling wine bar. They will be maintaining social distancing and doing everything to keep you safe!

To end 2020 at The Heights, it's $99 per person.

2021 New Years Eve | Blarney Irish Pub | 6 p.m.

Start the new year off with some fun at the Blarney Irish Pub. Spend the last hours before 2021 begins enjoying drinking, eating, and painting in downtown Toledo. After all this fun, you'll see be able to get home in time to watch the ball drop.

New Year's Eve Celebration | The Renaissance of Tiffin | 7 - 10 p.m.

If you're over near Tiffin, then The Renaissance will be offering up a fun way to celebrate the last day of 2021. You will feel like you're stepping back in time with a roaring twenties themed New Years. Live music starts at 7!

Entry is FREE but booking a table is a great idea to guarantee seating and each table comes with a bottle of champagne, meat and cheese tray, and bar nuts mix. Call 419-722-3394 to book yours!

24th Annual Walleye Drop | Virtual | 9 p.m.

The Walleye Drop in Port Clinton is a local New Year's tradition, and like many events this year is being modified, but not altogether canceled! Wylie will be out and you can all watch, live, from the comfort and safety of home. The live stream will feature guest interviews, comedy, and music!

They'll be counting down to midnight and after the clock strikes 12, they'll have a firework show. You can also enter a raffle to possibly win $1,600!

You can learn more by clicking here.

FRIDAY

Great Art Escape: Glowing Garden | Virtual/TMA

Begin 2021 with some art and inspiration. There are only a few days left to experience the great art escape at the Toledo Museum of Art. You can stroll through the campus and see the various extra-large, color-changing sculptures on the main terrace located along Monroe Street.

You will need to maintain social distancing and wear masks. This event is family-friendly, so bring the whole family out.

Great Art Escape starts TODAY!



Check out the list of activities here: https://t.co/dqaSIs8V8m pic.twitter.com/sZgWrXTGWk — Toledo Museum of Art (@ToledoMuseum) December 26, 2020

Virtual (Re)New Year's Day | Virtual | 2 - 4 p.m.

The year 2020 was rough and you may want 2021 to be a year of healing for you. If you are dealing with grief, then this workshop can be a great way to kick off 2021.

Fuera con Fuerza is an art-based workshop designed to help process the grief of 2020 and give way to an optimistic outlook for 2021. Lead by an art therapist, you will be able to create your work of art to help manifest a positive 2021.

There will be a supply kit you can pick up at the museum for $10 or they have a list of supplies to find yourself. The event itself is FREE and you can register here.

SUNDAY

Great Art Escape: Frosted Glass Workshop | TMA/Virtual

This weekend you can get a little creative at home, with some help from TMA. What you will do is pick up the glass on Saturday and decorate it with the provided stickers and decals. Then on Sunday, you can take it back to the museum, where it will get frosted and your design will be revealed!

This fun activity is $20 for members and $25 for non-members and you can sign-up for this right here.

Virtual Winter Learning Series | Virtual | 2 - 3 p.m.

Spend a relaxing Sunday learning about nature, without even leaving home. This lecture series through the Metroparks are featuring local experts, so you will be getting all the insider info from people right here in the 419.