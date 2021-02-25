Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

Its the last weekend in February, enjoy yourself and Go 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — February is ending and winter is winding down, and that's all the more reason to get out and Go 419. Keep reading for some of the best the 419 has to offer this weekend.

THURSDAY

Art, Food, and Soul | Fowl and Fodder | 4 - 8:30 p.m.

February is Black History Month and in its final days you can celebrate it with "Art, Food, and Soul: A Showcase of local Black Women-Owned Businesses & Featured Female Artist.” During this event, you will attend a gallery-style showing, meet various business owners and and enjoy some tasty appetizers, all from black-owned businesses and artists.

You can get your tickets and learn more here.

Sip & Dip Tasting Event | Ralph's Joy of Living | 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Rescheduled from last week, you can sip and sip you way into the weekend at Ralph's Joy of Living. Come taste some yummy appetizers and your choice of different beers and wines, all while enjoying some great company.

This event is hosted by the Seneca County Young Professionals and is all benefiting the Seneca Cares for Families which supports SMYL (Seneca Mentoring Youth Links).

A ticket is $20 and with that you will have the opportunity to taste 4 different beers or wines of your choice. You can get your tickets here.

FRIDAY

Orchid Show | Toledo Zoo | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

This is your last chance to see this year's Orchid Show at the Toledo Zoo. View these rare and exotic beauties and learn about the incredible flowers. Tickets to the Orchid Show also includes regular zoo admission, so you can make a full day at the zoo.

Get your tickets here and see the Orchid Show before its gone!

Dine-in Fundraiser | City Barbeque | 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

If you've been craving some barbeque, take this a your sign that tonight is the night! All day Friday, over at City Barbeque, 20% of the price of your entire order will go to Nature's Nursery.

If you order online or over the phone, use code FundA at checkout.

Virtual Glassblowing Demonstration | Virtual | 2 - 3 p.m.

If you love art and love seeing it in action, then the 419's amazing art museum has got you covered! Toledo Museum of Art has always has great things going on and Friday, you don't even have to leave your home to experience some of this! From 2 - 3 you can see the art of glassblowing, all from their YouTube page.

Check it out, right over here.

Mystery Prize Night | Rae Ray's Decor and More | 4 - 9 p.m.

Friday night, get out and shop local in Perrysburg and win a mystery prize. They will be offering for those who spend over $25 a chance to use a scratch off and get a discount off of all of your purchases.

SATURDAY

Storm the Shelter | Wildwood Metropark | 10 - 11 a.m.

Would you like to know how to create a shelter out in the wilderness? This might be a handy skill for hikers and the like and Saturday at Wildwood Metropark, you can learn this valuable skill. In this workshop, you will create a mini shelter and then see if your creation will have what it takes to handle all the elements.

You do need to pre-register for this, it is $3 and you can save your place right here.

Winter Mountain Biking: Trail Ride | Oak Openings | 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Hit the trails this weekend in one of the 419's great metroparks. From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Oak Openings you can enjoy a group ride with a local naturalist, learn bike maintenance and more. You will have to wear your mask, social distance and pre-register. This is totally FREE and you can register for this right over here.

Glass Votive Workshop | Gathered Creations | 4 - 6 p.m.

Have you always wanted to try your hand at making something with glass? Saturday could be the day to try! Over at Gathered Creations, you can take their Glass Votive Workshop, in which you will learn how to make a votive using fused glass. You will choose the coloring and design using confetti, chips, rods or glass frit.

All supplies will be provided in this workshop that is $50. Keep in mind, you will not be taking home your finished project the same night, this requires time in the kiln, so you pick up your votive the following week! Ready to sign-up? You can do that right here.

3 Mile Hike | Providence Metropark | 2 - 3:30 p.m.

Cure the winter blues and get your body moving and ready for summer with a 3 mile hike at Providence Metropark. This hike will be at a moderate level and they will take periodic breaks to enjoy the beauty of nature!

You will need to dress for the weather, bring water, wear your mask and of course social distance. Sorry Fido, you can't come along! This is FREE and you can sign-up right over here.

SUNDAY

On Angel's Wings We Soar to the Light | St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church | 8 p.m.

You can celebrate the last day of February and Black History Month listening to the Toledo Symphony paying tribute at the St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Enjoy the beautiful sounds of the symphony in this candle-lit and intimate setting, they'll be playing several songs including Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen and Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, plus many more.