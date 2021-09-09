Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

If you're a beer drinker, classic car fanatic or art lover, you don't need to venture beyond the 419. Keep reading for some ideas and then GO.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend you can have a taste of Greece, go to some great art festivals, or enjoy some beer and bacon pairings, all you have to do is Go 419.

THURSDAY

Nashville Crush | Fulton County Fair | 7 p.m.

Fair season is winding down, but there is still plenty of fun to be had at the Fulton County Fair! Besides everything you love about a county fair, you can also come out and see Nashville Crush perform their perfect balance of country and rock.

This all takes place at the South Stage and the show is FREE with your fair admission.

2021 Toledo Pride at the Drive-in | Sundance Kid Drive-in | 7 p.m.

Show off your pride Thursday night at the Sundance Kid Drive-in with Toledo Pride. Come out to enjoy the movies, live music, raffles, concessions and even a car decorating contest!

Screen 1 will be showing 'The Birdcage' and screen 2 will show 'RENT.'

Tickets are $10 per car, doors open at 6:30 and the fun starts at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Taste of Greece | Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Holy Trinity | All Weekend

For the second year in a row, the Greek American Festival is being re-imagined as a drive-thru service known as a Taste of Greece. While you may not be able to take part in the full festivities as you could pre-COVID, you will get to enjoy the best part- which is the amazing food!

On the menu are all your favorites including gyros, lamb shank, grape leaves, baklava, and so much more. The drive-thru will be open from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Check out the full menu here.

Fall Open House at The Block | The Shoppes at Carson Block | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Autumn is approaching and you can ring in pumpkin spice season with a little shopping. On Friday, come check out the Fall Open House being held in Grand Rapids, Ohio at the Shoppes at Carson Block. There, you can browse different home goods, apparel, and more. You can receive 15% off if you sign-up to be a member of their rewards program.

You can't miss out on trying some of Grand Rapids' famous apple butter and some other sweet treats in Grandma's Pantry.

Downtown Fremont Car Show | Downtown Fremont | 5 p.m.

Friday night is the final car show of the season in Fremont. Cars lovers, get your fix downtown and get up close to all these classic or cool automobiles.

Interested in showing off your ride? You can pre-register by calling or texting 567-342-4758 or emailing marketing@downtownfremontohio.org for your spot. They'll be giving out dash plaques for the first 150 participants and they'll have at least 100 goodie bags for participants.

Black Swamp Arts Festival | Downtown Bowling Green | All Weekend

If you want to fill your weekend with live music, art, and in general just a good time, then you will definitely want to head out to the Black Swamp Arts Festival in downtown Bowling Green.

There will be a juried art show for viewing, a chance to see artists working, beer tasting and beer garden, awesome live music every night, and so much more.

Check out the website for a full schedule of events for the weekend.

SATURDAY

2021 Northwest Ohio Pierogi Party | Club 16 | 11 a.m.

This weekend, you can partake in a 2-day festival all in honor of a Polish favorite- the pierogi! Over in Holland at Club 16, you can enjoy this tasty treat and all things Polish such as a live polka band, Polish beer and more. Over the weekend you can do some fun activities like a pierogi eating contest or browse through the boutique shopping bazaar.

Tickets for this delicious fest are $11 or under, and you can get yours here.

Anthony Wayne Arts Festival | Whitehouse Village Park | 3 p.m.

Another great arts festival in the 419, the Anthony Wayne Arts Festival, is taking place in Whitehouse at Village Park. The is their FIRST festival that is hopefully becoming an annual event. This art and music festival is especially a celebration of female musicians, with a huge lineup of different amazing and talented women in music.

Learn more here.

2021 Toledo Beer and Bacon Fest | Hungarian Club of Toledo | 4 p.m.

When you put two great things together...you get the Toledo Beer & Bacon Fest! This is Toledo's Ultimate Beer Festival featuring locally crafted brews paired with bacon.

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $45 for VIP and will include 10 samples for general and VIP will receive 15 samples, as well as 5 food tickets and a separate entrance line. They will also have live music playing throughout the event.

Get your tickets here.

Toledo Night Market | Toledo Farmers' Market | 6 - 11 p.m.

If you love farmers' markets, you will love it even more with some moonlight. Another Toledo Night Market is this Saturday night and you can experience this night market, which is inspired by night markets from around the world. Come out to eat, shop, and enjoy!

Admission is $5 and parking is FREE.

SUNDAY

Finders Keepers VM | The Shoppes at Fallen Timbers | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

If you love all things fall, Finders Keepers is where you will want to FIND yourself on Sunday. End your weekend shopping for different hand-made decor, jewelry, trendy clothing, items for babies and more. While you're there you can have lunch from one of the food trucks.

Admission is $5 and parking is FREE.