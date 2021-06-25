Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

This sweet summer weekend is packed with movies, music and art. Everything you need to enjoy is right here in the 419, now just figure out where to GO!

TOLEDO, Ohio — FRIDAY

Put-in-Bay Pyrate Fest | Put-in-Bay | All Weekend

Put-in-Bay is where the party is at this weekend with Pyrate Fest! Relive the pirate era on the island with this fun, family-friendly, weekend-long celebration. Some activities include a parade, demonstrations and reenactments that will bring history alive.

Family Fun Summer Social | Downtown Perrysburg | 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday night, bring the whole family to downtown Perrysburg for some ice cream and plenty of fun activities. This fun is back after a year off due to COVID and it's going to be sweet! Walk around downtown and enjoy live entertainment, which includes music and a magic show. Other fun stuff will be available for kids like train rides and an inflatable slide. Come hungry and chow down with some great food trucks, and adults can drink up in the beer tent.

Crosby Festival of the Arts | Toledo Botanical Garden | 6 p.m.

This weekend you can check out some incredible works of art in one of Toledo's beautiful metroparks. Ohio’s oldest outdoor juried art festival, Crosby Festival of the Arts is back at the Toledo Botanical Garden and for 3 days beginning on Friday, you can view works from various mediums. While you're there you can jam to some live tunes, and enjoy some food and drinks.

SATURDAY

Outdoor Book Fair | 577 Foundation | 9 a.m.

Book lovers, here's a fun Saturday activity for you. Over in Perrysburg at the 577 Foundation, you can peruse their big selection of books they've collected. While you're there you can check out some Adopt-a-Pot ceramic pieces as well.

This starts at 9 a.m. and goes on until 1 p.m.

Grove Fest | Hayes Museum | 10 a.m.

If you're looking for some good ol' family fun this weekend, look no further than Fremont. Over at Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum, they are hosting Grove Fest, which is a family event featuring a series of FREE activities the kids are going to love! They'll have booths to visit with activities and crafts, trolley rides will be offered and ice cream is available for a donation.

2021 Appliance Center Cruiz-in | Appliance Center Maumee | 10 a.m.

It's car show season ,and Saturday you can head out to Appliance Center's annual Cruiz-In car show! All vehicles are welcome to enter; it's free to register and also free to come check out as a spectator, too. They have door prizes every half an hour, raffles, and food trucks! While you're there, you can get a chance to see one of only three limited edition Ford GTs in Ohio.

The store is also hosting a massive tent sale.

Great American Backyard Campout | Howard Marsh Metropark | All Weekend

Have you gotten a chance to take the family out for camping yet? if not, here is the perfect opportunity. The Great American Backyard Campout is taking place at Howard Metropark, and this will be your only chance to actually camp and spend the night in the park.

Families across the country will be camping out, so join in and ditch your phone for the weekend! At the park you'll be able to take advantage of the great fishing, hiking, and kayaking that is available.

Check this event out and get registered here.

Family Center Visiting Artist James "dirtykicks" Dickerson | TMA | 1 p.m.

Toledo Museum of Art's Family Center will be featuring a local photographer and this weekend you can learn more. James "dirtytricks" Dickerson, who is known for his portraits of black and brown communities in Toledo, will be leading a workshop at 1 p.m. In this workshop you will be making a collage with pictures you have taken yourself.

This event is FREE but you will need to register and you can do that here.

Family Movie Night | Promenade Park | 5 p.m.

Move family movie night outdoors and head to downtown. Over at Promenade park they will be showing The Lion King, which begins at 7 p.m., but make sure to come early for the pre-show fun that includes food trucks, music in the park, the splash pad, and Laurel’s Princess Party photo meet and greet, which all begins at 5 p.m.

R&B on the Maumee | The Sandpiper | 8 p.m.

Cruise into the weekend listening to some great tunes. With R&B on the Maumee, you will chill on the Sandpiper listening to a live DJ playing new school and old-school R&B. Appetizers will be served and you can BYOB. Come out and enjoy the vibe, boarding begins at 7:45 p.m. and will begin to cruise at 8 p.m.

Thunder over the Point | Point Place | 10 p.m.

Don't want to wait for next weekend to see some fireworks in the sky? Then head over to the best place any place for Thunder over the Point. This is the annual Shoreland Firefighters Association's fireworks display and is sure to please!



