Go 419: The top things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — Even in hard times, there is still so much to be thankful for. Here at WTOL, we are grateful for all the amazing things and people in the 419. Participants in all of the following in-person events are expected to wear masks and maintain social distancing as outlined by the state and Centers for Disease Control. All events listed are subject to change, depending on the organizers' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check before you head out.

LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS

The 85-foot Norway spruce is LIT and the season is underway at the Toledo Zoo's Lights Before Christmas! Thanks to the Ben and Dana Holt family for flipping the switch on the 35th annual Lights Before Christmas.

The zoo is operating in a pandemic-safe fashion, with limited visitors to encourage distancing and masks required. There are handwashing stations and hand sanitizer placed throughout the zoo.

Enjoy all of the award-winning lights, carriage rides, Santa dives, a special holiday food menu and much more!

You can reserve tickets here: https://connect.toledozoo.org/lbc

THURSDAY

Dave's Turkey Chase & Virtual Gobble Wobble | Virtual | Now until Dec. 5

Dave's Turkey Chase is an annual Thanksgiving tradition and like many other traditions this year, this one will be a little bit different. Although we won't see the crowds downtown in front of the WTOL 11 Studios this year, you don't have to forgo your favorite thing to do on Thanksgiving, besides eat of course.

If you would like to sign up, you can do that right here.

FRIDAY

Black Friday & Shop Small Saturday | Downtown Sylvania | 9 a.m.

Once Thanksgiving has finished, we're all ready to shop and while you're out and about, you can shop local in downtown Sylvania. You can help keep Sylvania thriving by stopping out and enjoying some extended shopping hours Black Friday and into Saturday.

Opening day of the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm | Wheeler Farms | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Christmas feeling is in the air and can be in your home if you stop by Wheeler Farms for your real Christmas tree. Opening day is Friday and you can come out and pick your perfect tree.





Christmas Ale & Seltzer Release | Patron Saints Brewery | Noon - 10 p.m.

It's beginning to taste a lot like Christmas, at least for the adults, over at Patron Saints Brewery. On Black Friday they are releasing their Christmas ale, Saint Nick, which is brewed with a subtle taste of orange, cinnamon, and honey. They brew only a limited amount of this, so don't wait. They'll also have a Christmas version of their saintly seltzer, all with the same great flavors of the ale. Cheers!

Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony| Downtown Fremont | 7 p.m.

After a day full of good deals with Black Friday, you can end it with Fremont's annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. During the day you can shop locally downtown for small business Saturday and the kids can go visit Santa from 5 - 7. Then, finally see the big tree light up 7.

SATURDAY

Opening of Hayes Special Model Train Display | Hayes Museum | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

If you're a fan of model trains, then the Hayes Museum in Fremont will be an extra fun place to visit this Christmas Season. The display is an intricate and multi-tiered display that winds several trains through a Victorian winter wonderland reminiscent of President Rutherford B. Hayes’ day. The museum decided this year, because of the pandemic, to make admission FREE.

You can learn more about the event here.

Cocoa and Photos with Santa | Field of Dreams | 11 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday

Christmas and Santa go hand in hand, and add hot cocoa to the mix and there is everything we love about the season!

On Saturday you can take the kids to see Santa, despite COVID-19. There will be some restrictions and social distancing.

Santa and his elves will be wearing gloves, masks, and staying 6 feet distance. They have plexiglass decorated festively so the kids can see Santa but still stay safe! The plexiglass will not be visible in the pictures. Enjoy some hot cocoa after this special photo op.

Learn more and reserve your spot here.

Small Business Saturday Twice as Nice Pop-up | Levis Commons | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

If you plan to be out and about shopping this Saturday, chances are Levis Commons may be on the list of places you want to hit up for some great deals.

While you're there stop by Shimmery Belle Boutique for some sweet gifts and sweet treats from Batch, Please and Cookies & Treats. Warm up with some hot cocoa with their pop-up shop within the boutique and get your Christmas season started.

2020 Crazy Christmas Fair | Great Finds Daily Mercantile Market | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

We're all looking for great deals after Thanksgiving, and maybe you want to get a little crazy? Well, the Crazy Christmas Fair The Great Finds Daily Mercantile Market in Maumee is hosting more than 35 local vendors and they are creating a unique and fun shopping experience for you!

The market specializes in vintage and new home décor, furniture, jewelry, clothing, gourmet food items and gifts, making this the perfect stop! Doors open at 11, so mask up, head out and shop local.

SUNDAY

Maker's Mart ONLINE | Virtual | Midnight - 11:59 p.m.

If you aren't all shopped out, Sunday you can stay home in your jammies, buy some holiday gifts, and support local craftsman. Maker's Mart is online this year and beginning this Sunday you can get amazing, homemade items you can use for gifts (even if it's just for yourself).