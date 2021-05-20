Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

Cruise into Sauder Village, learn something SEW neat at Handmade Toledo or enjoy a cocktail for yappy hour. Whatever you're in the mood for, the 419 has it.

TOLEDO, Ohio — So you want to GO somewhere this weekend? Then look no further, the 419 has so much to offer.

THURSDAY

Metroparks After Dark: Mountain Bike Trails | Oak Openings | 7 - 9 p.m.

If you're ready to cruise into the weekend, then grab your bike and head to Oak Openings and hit the trails after dark! For the night bike ride, you will need to have handlebar lights, headlamps and tail lights.

No pre-registration is required and this is totally FREE. You will need to sign-in on a clipboard at the kiosk and fill out a form with some basic information that will include vehicle details, for safety reasons. Pay attention to time, you are not permitted to be out there later than 9 p.m.!

FRIDAY

Saint Joseph Parish Festirama 2021 | Saint Joseph School Sylvania | Friday to Sunday

This weekend, St. Joe's Festirama is back after a year off due to COVID-19. Come and enjoy all the fun, fair food, rides and entertainment you've been missing out on. Admission is $5 and you will need to wear your mask.

Hours are:

Friday, May 21 6:00pm-11:00pm

Saturday, May 22 2:00pm-11:00pm

Sunday, May 23 11:00am-6:00pm

Uncork and Unwind | Brookwood Metropark | 6 - 8 p.m.

You can spend Friday night at one of Toledo's metroparks! Come ready to get creative and pop your cork. Let nature inspire you at Brookwood Metropark to Uncork and Unwind after a busy week.

This is a two-hour guided painting class where you will get step-by-step instructions and can explore your inner artist and relax with a glass of wine.

This workshop is $25 and you can register for it here.

SATURDAY

NAMI Walks: Walk Your Way | Virtual | 8 a.m.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and you can reflect on this time by participating in the NAMI walk on Saturday. This year you can walk your way. Usually this walk is held downtown but this year, like last year, will be virtual. You can walk anywhere and walk YOUR way.

Learn more and sign-up here.

Run for the Bulls | Secor Metropark | 10 a.m.

You've heard of running with the bulls, but how about running FOR the bulls? Saturday is the Run for the Bulls, hosted by Toledo Pit Crew. This is a walk/run to support local Pit Bulls needing homes. The 5K has been modified for the safety of everyone.

The fee is $25 and you can sign-up on their eventbrite page.

Antique Car Gathering | Sauder Village | 10 a.m.

Car lovers, Sauder Village will be the perfect spot to check out over the weekend! They are hosting their popular Antique Car Gathering and this is your chance to get up close to some unique cars you don't get to see very often!

Enthusiasts from Ohio, Indiana and Michigan will be showing off their babies; some that date all the way back to the early 1900s. Come see these vintage vehicles, mingle with their owners and stay for a parade later.

Asian Heritage Month Festival | Bombay Kitchen | 1 p.m.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and with recent hate crimes towards the Asian community, it is important to strengthen the community and embrace diversity. Saturday afternoon, the Women of Toledo group is hosting an Art, Food and Fun event showcasing Asian culture at Bombay Kitchen. There you can learn about origami, henna, see a martial arts demo, calligraphy, karaoke and more!

You do need to get tickets, which are $12 and include food, 1 mocktail and lots of fun activities. Get yours here.

Howard Marsh Kayak Eco-Tour | Howard Marsh Metropark | 1:30 - 4 p.m.

Spend your day exploring the marsh with a local naturalist to guide you. This wetlands has been recently restored and is an important stop for birds and birders and Saturday take a little trip around to check it all out for yourself.

Previous paddle experience is recommended and be dressed to get wet. This kayak tour is $25 and you can register here.

Yappy Hour | Toledo Spirits Company | 2 - 6 p.m.

Join the Toledo Animal Rescue at Toledo Spirits for some cocktails and visits with some furry friends. This outdoor event is featuring specialty cocktails by Toledo Spirits and Lyle's Crepes will be there serving up sweet and savory goodies! Plus, you can meet fur babies looking for forever homes!

Anniversary Hog Roast | Stony Ridge Winery | 5:30 p.m.

Come celebrate a local winery's anniversary with a hog roast.

Stony Ridge Winery is having their anniversary party and they want you to be a part of the fun! The hog roast picnic is $5 and will be serving it from 6 - 8 p.m. and will have live music from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.. Come join in and help them ring in their 19th year in business.

SUNDAY

Intro to Crocheting and Intro to Embroidery Workshops | Handmade Toledo | 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Ge a little creative this Sunday afternoon in downtown Toledo. At Handmade Toledo you can take a workshop in embroidery or crocheting to get those creative juices flowing. In these workshops you will learn the fundamentals of each of these disciplines. Supplies are included with the price of the workshop, which are both $30 each.

You can learn more and sign-up over here.

BUT WAIT... THERE'S MORE!





TOP 11 12 THINGS TO DO: 419 BBQ BATTLE!

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., stop by the 419 BBQ Battle at The Appliance Center.

The Appliance Center is more than just furniture and home goods this weekend! Area BBQ staples will face-off for the title of top sauce-slingers.