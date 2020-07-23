Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

Its Christmas in July this weekend and we have plenty of ways for you to celebrate in the 419. We have all that and more, check it out below.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking to celebrate Christmas in July, get some tasty fair food, or enjoy a night under the stars, you can find it all in and around Toledo this weekend, its all up to you how you will Go 419!

THURSDAY

Hawthorne Heights LIVE | Tiffin Drive-in | 7 - 10 p.m.

Relive your former emos days in Tiffin, with Hawthorne Heights LIVE socially distancing concert at the drive-in. Tickets are $50 per car load and gates open at 7, with the show beginning at 8. They have concessions for sale, and its $10 if you want to bring outside food.

If you want to snag your tickets, you can do that right here.

FRIDAY

Lakeside Craft & Art Show | Lakeside | Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Craft lovers, this weekend at Lakeside has you in mind! Friday and Saturday they are hosting a craft and art show, so if you've been wanting to add something new to your home, this is your chance to browse in a beautiful setting. The show is featuring several exhibitors selling their own unique fare including photography, wood carvings, handmade jewelry, garden art and home decor.

This show is being hosted on the lawn of the Hotel Lakeside on Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fulton County Fair Food To Go | Fulton County Fairgrounds | 11 a.m.

I know you love your fair food, and this weekend Fulton County has their fair food - to go! Friday through Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. you can stop by the fairgrounds and pick up your fair food favorites!

With this event, you will not drive up, but walk up. You will also not be permitted to eat at the fairgrounds, this is strictly to go, per the Fulton County Health Department.

You're being ask to maintain social distancing and visitors need to enter at the main gate (Gate A) and exit at the horse gate (Gate F). Parking will be permitted behind and around Spangler Arena.

Fleetwood's Beer Garden | Fleetwood's | 4 - 10 p.m.

If you've been craving a good beer, then Fleetwood's beer garden opening up should be music to your ears. Beginning this Friday night, you can come out and get some beer, seltzer, or wine and this is all lining up with the Detroit Tigers' Taxi Squad across the street, training at Fifth Third Field.

If you like snacking while drinking, feel free to pick up some carry-out food from one of the downtown restaurants, or pack a picnic and bring it with you.There be some pre-packaged snacks available to buy.

Make sure to bring your masks and social distance!

Fleetwood's Beer Garden Drinks event in Toledo, OH by Toledo Mud Hens and 2 others on Friday, July 24 2020 with 179 people interested.

Xmas in July - Artist Market | The Tiffin Brewery |4 p.m.

You can have some artsy, Christmas-y fun at the Tiffin Brewery this weekend. Friday and Saturday night you can expect an opening ceremony each day and different demos, talks, and live music! Fort Ball Pizza Palace and Circle B BBQ will be out with some great food options. You can also buy some raffle tickets for only $1 to possibly win some original art!

Parking is located behind the brewery at 293 Hall St.

ORec Family Movie Night | Oregon Parks & Rec | 7 - 11 p.m.

Friday night, pack up the kids and take movie night outdoors. ORec is hosting a family movie night, so its your chance to get out for the night, but still be safe and social distance.

The movie of the night is Jumanji : The Next Level and there will be food trucks and snacks for purchase from Deets BBQ , Susie Lynne's Lemonade, & Snowie Summers.

SATURDAY

Market on Main | Main Street in Huron | 9 a.m.

Shop local Saturday and experience downtown Huron with an outdoor twist. Every last Saturday of the month, all your favorite local brick and mortar stores will be welcoming pop-up shops, right on Main st. This is going on until September.

Come, check out all the local fare in beautiful Huron.

Shop Safely with Christmas in July | Downtown Sylvania | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

You can get your Christmas shopping done early and safely in Sylvania on Saturday. Things have been a little dicey this year, and with all the ambiguity surrounding the near future, Sylvania wanted to ensure you would have a safe shopping experience.

Stop by local businesses such as Inside the Five, Fuller Art House, Heritage Sylvania Historical Village for some deals, stocking stuffers, and some Xmas celebration!

Santa's Secret Tent Sale | Firenation Glass | 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, you can make sure everyone on your nice list (including yourself!) doesn't get coal. Firenation Glass in Holland is hosting their second annual Santa's Secret Tent Sale. Come check out all of their locally and homemade glass and start your Christmas shopping early!

Picnic in the Vineyard | American Winery | 1 - 4 p.m.

If you're looking to wine down after a busy week, then maybe a picnic in the vineyard is just what you need. Over in Wauseon, you can have that picnic at American Winery.

For $25, you get lunch , souvenir T-shirt, and a glass of an adult beverage of your choice. Lunch is being provide by Eicher's Subs and you can purchase additional full bottles. Music is be playing all afternoon, to enhance your lunchtime experience.

Picnic In The Vineyard Party event in Wauseon, OH by American Winery, LTD. on Saturday, July 25 2020

Christmas in July | Downtown Swanton | 4 - 7 p.m.

If you're looking for some Christmas in July deals, you can find them downtown Swanton! Besides all the great deals , you can enjoy happy hour at Benfield Wines, get a balloon animal made by one of Santa's helpers, and get a raffle ticket from one of the participating stores for a gift basket! Dawg House Food Truck will be there too.

All that and more is going on, you won't want to miss!







