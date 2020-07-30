Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

Let's start the new month off with some fun in the 419!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Another fun weekend ahead, everything from antique cars to flowers, from a day cruise to rubber duck race. We have lots of unique and fun ways for you to Go 419.

FRIDAY

Northwest Ohio Hope is Essential Virtual Gala | Virtual | 6:45 - 7:45 p.m.

This annual gala to support Make-a-Wish will not be in person this year, but they will continue on virtually. This event will be a night of powerful wish stories, fundraising opportunities and surprises from the comfort of your own home.

You can join this event virtually right here.

Cookie Doughlicious in Uptown Maumee | Maumee | 5 - 8 p.m.

Have you been having a craving for cookie dough? Well, drop the toll house and head to uptown Maumee for some cookie doughlicious! They are going to be set up at on W.Dudley St from 5 until 8 Friday night.

Cookie Doughlicious offers a safe version of raw cookie dough, so you don't have to deny those cravings!

TGSAS Baby Shower | Virtual | 5 p.m.

We all love babies and baby animals are even better! Well, these babies are in need and YOU can help out. The Good Shepherd Animal Sanctuary needs some help and some items to take care of these babies. Friday night they are hosting a virtual baby shower, showing off all the gifts, with the animals too!

They are in need great need towels, blankets, sheets, and monetary donations. You can find their amazon wish list and more info on their facebook event page, linked below.

SATURDAY

Toledo Jeeps and Java | The Speed Shop | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

We already know Toledo loves Jeeps and who doesn't love a cup of coffee? You can start your weekend and Saturday morning off with both! Head on over to the Speed Shop on Reynolds to show off your Jeep, check Jeeps out, and wake up with a cup of coffee.

Antique Car Gathering | Sauder Village | 10 am - 5 p.m.

A trip to Sauder Village always makes for a fun day and if you're a car lover, then Saturday is the perfect day for a visit. This is like a car show, with an olden time twist, as they are showing off cars from days gone by. You can learn and experience Ohio's rich history while viewing antique cars, in addition to everything you already love about Sauder Village.

Flower Day | Bench's Greenhouse | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Is there anything better than a bouquet of fresh-cut flowers? Bench's Greenhouse is kicking off their cut flower farm with a flower day on Saturday! They are offering fresh cut stems and you can build your bouquet with a variety of zinnias, snapdragons, ageratum, amaranth, celosia , and more!

Make your weekend just a little more beautiful with a trip to Elmore for some gorgeous flowers.

All Together Fremont | Fremont | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Celebrate diversity in downtown Fremont Saturday, while being held concurrent with their farmers market. Fremont City Schools and GLCAP want to embrace diversity and promote inclusion with this all together event, which includes a "tour of the world." You also have a chance to win $100 to use downtown Fremont, or as they call them, downtown dollars.

The farmers market will be selling produce and other unique items, so you can get some shopping done and learn something new!

The Incredible Rubber Duck Race | Port Clinton Derby Pond | 8 p.m.

If you were looking for a different way to spend your Saturday night, then how about a rubber duck race? The idea is simple, there will be 1,000 rubber ducks will be numbered and tossed in the derby pond and then, they race! These ducks will be propelled by fire hoses, waves, and wind fans.

First place prize is $1,000, followed by second which is $500 and third place wins a gift basket. There's different ticket packages you can purchase and the money raised will go to various local programs.

80s vs. 90s Dance Party | Bar 145 | 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Madonna or Britney? New Kids on the Block or Backstreet Boys? Motley Crew or Nirvana? We all have our favorite decades and its 80s vs 90s this Saturday night over at Bar 145! They have 2 different djs coming out and playing all your favorites from each decade.

DJ JIMMY ROCK will be inside playing all the 90s jams and DJ Hurrikane will be outside on the patio with all 80s hits you loved! SO head up to the attic and find your best duds from the 80s or 90s, bring your masks, and enjoy, they will be having awesome food and drink specials!

SUNDAY

Camden Falls Craft Show | Camden Falls | 12 - 4 p.m.

Does spending your Sunday strolling and browsing for some homemade goods sounds like a perfect way to start your week? Then Camden Falls in Tiffin is where you want to be. Camden Falls is hosting a craft show and it is sure to be a lovely way to spend your afternoon.

The show is from noon to 4, so grab a friend and come shop, have lunch at Carmie's , and have some fun.

Sunday Funday Cruise | Sandusky | 12 - 5 p.m.

Celebrate Sunday funday with a day cruise on Lake Erie! If you want some soak up some sunshine and lake air , Goodtime Lake Erie Island Cruises has got you covered!

You can spend your afternoon cruising on Lake Erie and visiting beautiful Kellys Island.