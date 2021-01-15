Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

We're in for a cold weekend in the 419, but whether you decide to Go out or stay home, there's plenty to enjoy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's feeling frigid, but there are still so many great ways to Go 419! Bundle up and head to one of the Metroparks, stay inside and go antiquing, no matter what you do, you are sure to enjoy while in the 419.

THURSDAY

Storybook Trail | Olander Park | 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Take a storybook walk on the new storybook trail at Olander Park! This trail leads up on a nice walk ending up at their new playground on the north end of the park.

You may be wondering what exactly is a storybook trail? So this is a trail that consists of one or more books broken apart, enlarged, laminated, and then spread out, page by page, along a walking trail.

So come check out this cool trail for yourself, it's going on now through February.

FRIDAY

Grand Opening Weekend | Buff City Soap - New Location! | 10 a.m. and lasting all weekend

This weekend, get all squeaky clean with Buff City Soap! Come stock up on amazing, fresh bath products at their location on Secor. Shop the entire weekend for 20% off, and who doesn't love a good deal? The first 50 customers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will receive FREE soap for a year!

Wooden Winter Village Workshop | Create: Art Studio + Workshop | 4:15 - 5:15 p.m.

Kids are so creative, so let yours do what they do best with this workshop where they make build their own winter village out of wood scraps, wooden beads, wood glue, paint, felt, glitter, gems, and other supplies they have. Each participant is free to create whatever they can imagine.

Let your child unleash their creativity, all for $30. Sign-up here.

SATURDAY

Tecumseh's Ice Sculpture Festival | Downtown Tecumseh | Saturday 10 a.m. - Sunday 5 p.m.

Prepare to be dazzled this weekend in Tecumseh at their downtown Ice Sculpture Festival. The 12th annual festival is this Saturday and Sunday enjoy live demos and gaze at these amazing sculptures in real life. This festival features over 35 sculptures and new this year, life-size balloon sculptures will adorn the sidewalks during the event. Try out a fun scavenger hunt through participating vendors!

Maumee Valley Antique Show | Lucas County Rec Center | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

It's cold outside, so if you want to head indoors, then maybe antiquing in Maumee might be a great way to Go 419 this weekend! The Maumee Valley Antique Show will be over at the Lucas County Rec Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. They will be hosting vendors with a diverse array of antiques.

Admission is $8, free parking, and concessions will be available.

Yoga in the Metroparks | Brookwood Metropark | 11 a.m. - NOON

Take some time to recharge this weekend with some yoga in the Metropark. This class is for all levels, so don't be afraid to give it a try! You will need to bring a map and some water, plus your face mask.

This class is $12 and you can get registered over here.

5 Mile Hike | Swan Creek Metropark | 2 - 4:30 p.m.

You spent all week indoors, so why not get some fresh air on a brisk five-mile hike at Swan Creek Metropark. You can take part in this naturalist-led hike that features their new Listen Talk System. This is a new tool to help make sure you can hear the staff well despite social distancing and mask-wearing.

This is FREE and you can sign-up on the website.

Free Painting Tutorial | Virtual | 3 p.m.

Maybe learning to paint or getting creative was part of your New Year's resolutions? This weekend you could give it a try, on your own time and safe at home. This FREE painting tutorial will feature street lights as the subject and was pre-recorded so you can watch on your own time. This class will be available beginning Saturday until Jan. 23 at midnight.

Create an account and watch for free over here.

King of Instruments | Virtual | 8 - 10 p.m.

Music lovers, this weekend is for you. The Toledo Symphony Orchestra's King of Instruments will feature the music of Poulenc, Bruckner, Hanson, and more. World-renowned organist Todd Wilson is in Toledo and will be performing some of the greatest organ works in the repertoire on the Toledo Museum of Art’s Skinner Organ.

The best part? You can enjoy this great show all from home. It's $19.99 and you can stream it right over here.

SUNDAY

Trail Rx | Cannonball Metropark | 11 a.m. - NOON

Feeling stressed out lately? We feel ya. Well, a little time outside might be just what the doctor ordered! One of the 419's great Metroparks can help you out on that. Over at Cannonball Metropark, you can partake in their Trail Rx. Take a hike with naturalist Kelly and soak up all the beauty of the park.

You'll need your mask and maintain social distancing.

This event is FREE and you can sign-up right here.

Heat Week | Earnest Brew Works | Beginning 1 p.m. and Lasting All Week