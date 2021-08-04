Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

We made it to another weekend in the 419, the only question now is, where will YOU go?

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend will be the perfect weekend for getting out, shopping and visiting one of the local Metroparks. Just keep reading and then decide how you will Go 419.

THURSDAY

Baby Animal Shower and Dine Out | Ralphie's on Airport Hwy. | 4 - 7 p.m.

Spring is in the air and new life is showing up and that means...baby animals! And there is plenty of them in need of your support at the Nature's Nursery. Hey, you have to eat dinner anyway so why not do it and support these babies?

A percentage of your bill at Ralphie's will go to Nature's Nursery and you can bring some items of their registry for the animals.

There will be info about the animals and related activities, but no animals will actually be there.

Registry items include: dry or canned cat food, jars of baby food, Pedialyte, pine bedding, receiving blankets (with no loops or holes), paper towels and

Kroger gift cards.

2021 No Show Gala | Virtual | Now - May 3

Help fight childhood hunger without even changing out of your pajamas to do so! Right now the No Show Gala is taking place and you can help out by purchasing a ticket and by doing that, could win a pretty awesome prize too.

The SeaGate Food bank is hosting this virtual fundraiser, which is going on until May 3. Tickets range from $25-$200 and all that money raised goes towards fighting childhood hunger locally. The prizes include Toledo Zoo memberships, Sauder Village passes, Miller Fairies passes, various gift cards and more!

Get your tickets right over here.

FRIDAY

Bob Stevens at the Ridge | Stony Ridge Winery | 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

If you're looking to groove into the weekend then head on over to the Stony Ridge Winery for some tunes. Enjoy the live music, played by Bob Stevens, while sipping on some wine and snacking. The kitchen opens at 4 p.m., don't miss out tasting one of their delicious flatbread pizzas.

SATURDAY

Third Time's a Charm Class | Sauder Village | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

If you have wanted to learn quilting, then Sauder Village is where you will want to find yourself on Saturday. The instructor will walk you through making a super adorable and easy quilt, a project designed for beginners. In this workshop you will learn the accurate ways of sewing, piecing and pressing.

This class is $34 for members and $38 for non-members and you can get signed up over here.

Sylvania Spring Expo & Market | Tam O' Shanter | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The annual Spring Expo is this weekend in Sylvania. Come out and explore over 100 local vendor booths that include different businesses, restaurants and crafters.

9-10 a.m. will be an early-bird hour for immunocompromised guests and all safety precautions will be taken, including one-way traffic flow and barriers between vendors.

April Flea Market | Sandusky County Fairgrounds | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

This Saturday you can head to Fremont and check out the flea market. It's hosted at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and you can search for hidden treasures. There will indoor and outdoor vendors, plus concessions will be available.

Admission and parking is FREE.

Around the World with Col. Webb Hayes | Hayes Museum | 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Every month at the Hayes Museum, the kids can come and soak up some local history by learning about Col. Webb Hayes’ travels. Webb was the son of President Rutherford and First Lady Lucy Hayes.

In this day program, your kids can will learn all about France. Activities include building an Eiffel Tower out of toothpicks and mini marshmallows and more!

This program is open-house style and designed for kids from kindergarten to 3rd grade.

Painted Clover's Spring Market | Wood County Fairgrounds | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

You probably have your Spring cleaning started or maybe finished, and now you're looking for some new additions to your home. Browse through many local businesses' vendor booths for various goods and pieces of home decor.

General admission is $5. If you bring a canned good for donation it will be $4, and kids 12 and under are FREE.

Stargazing at Secor | Secor Metroparks | 10 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Photographers, amateurs astronomers and stargazers, Secor Metropark is open late so you can get a better view of these astronomical objects! The park is open late on Saturday night so you can get all the best views up above. The Lone Oak Area parking and restrooms will be open until 1 a.m. so you can stargaze and feel comfortable.

This will be an entirely self-guided opportunity, with no instruction or guidance. No prior registration is required and it is totally FREE. Just show up and enjoy!

SUNDAY

Virtual Chamber Concert | Virtual | 3 p.m.

You can spend your Sunday afternoon listening to some sweet sounds of the Masterworks Chorale, Live and from your own home. This show will be conducted by the artistic director, Tim Cloeter, and is a culmination of their drive-in sessions they hosted.

You can listen to this virtual concert on their Youtube page.

Bike and Hammock 3.3 Miles | Swan Creek Preserve Metropark | 3 - 5 p.m.

There is no better place to experience all the beauty of the 419 than one of our metroparks. Sunday at Swan Creek come out and enjoy a 3.3 group bike ride through the park. When its all done, reward yourself with a relaxing break on a hammock.