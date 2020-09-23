Go 419: Top 11 things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

It's the first weekend of autumn and we're sure you'll fall in love with all the ways you can Go 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — We are beginning a new season and there are plenty of ways to celebrate! From classic fall favorites to some more unusual events, whatever you decide, we know you will love how you Go 419.

THURSDAY

Rise up Live! | Fifth Third Field | 5:30 - 9 p.m.

Toledo has missed live music, and Thursday night you can head to Fifth Third Field for some awesome live, local tunes!

Oliver Hazzard will be there playing the first socially-distanced concert in Toledo. The staff is setting things up in a way that's similar to their movie nights, with pods in the outfield all 10 feet apart, plus socially distanced seating along the first base side of the seating bowl.

The stage will be in left field and the band will be playing directly beneath a 2,500 square foot video board, which is set to provide a live feed of the show.

Tickets need to be purchased in advance, as they will be unable to sell at the gate. If you're interested, you can get yours here. They are $15 a piece.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Nature Quest: Sawyer Adventure | Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve | 8 a.m.

Want to start your weekend off with a little adventure in the 419? You can take a self-guided expedition at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve in Perrysburg.

In this, you will try to solve logic puzzles and find virtual points. Just download the app “UsynligO” and find the course “Nature Quest: Sawyer Adventure" which will lead you to the points and give you a clue to find your prize.

If you don't want to download the app, you can also participate without it by solving the puzzles located on signs at the park associated with each point.

At the end of your journey, there will be instructions on how to submit your puzzle answers to be entered into a raffle.

This event is all free and does not require pre-registration!

Barnyard Fun Weekends | Riehm Produce Farms | 12 p.m.

Fall has officially begun and you can bring that excitement all season long with barnyard fun weekends at Riehm's in Tiffin.

Beginning this weekend, and all the way until Halloween, you can head out and celebrate with activities like pig races, hayrides, goat walks, a pumpkin cannon, corn maze and giant games like Jenga and Connect Four.

The event will be held every Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 6 p.m.

There is a $10 entrance fee.

Try-it: Habitats for Healing | Toledo Botanical Garden | 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

End your week with some relaxation at one of the 419's incredible Metroparks. This will be three, bi-weekly try-it nature immersions. These immersions, a form of forest therapy, will give you a chance to experience the beautiful scenery from the Metroparks and give you an idea of what the longer nature immersions are like.

This particular immersion will feature the new Doneghy Inclusive Garden. During your hour-long session, you can expect a quiet and meditative outdoor experience led by a certified guide and you will be given time for reflection, walking, and opportunities for sharing.

Social distancing will be in place, and you do need to bring your mask. This is only $5 per person, and you can get your tickets here.

SATURDAY

Toledo Zoo Baby Shower Parade | Toledo Zoo | 8:30 - 10 a.m.

Celebrate the newest additions to the Toledo Zoo family, a baby orangutan Fajar, a baby gorilla Michael, and a baby colobus monkey Zuri. Welcome these new babies, in a socially distant way, and drive through the parking lot parade route with quick stops at different stations along the way.

The zoo is registered on Amazon for the babies, and you can drop off gifts through a contactless method, or make monetary donations online. Kids are encouraged to create cards with special messages to the newest zoo residents.

You-Pick Pumpkins | Arlington Acres | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Pumpkin picking is the quintessential fall activity, and you can do just that at Arlington Acres in Tiffin on Saturday. This is the first of three you-pick pumpkins days, so you can come out this Saturday from 9 a.m. and pick out a pumpkin for your front porch.

If you can't make it out this time, you can try again on October 11 and 18 from 1-4 p.m. Pumpkins and gourds will be priced from $1-$10.

Harvest Weekend | Erie Orchards | 9 a.m.

If you want to kick off the season with all the essentials, then harvest weekend at Erie Orchards in Monroe is where you will want to be.

There will be some fun activities including hayrides and pony rides, a corn maze, a kids area and an animal center. Plus, there will be a variety of different baked goods including donuts and apple cider.

Fiber Arts Fest | Sauder Village | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

We love Sauder Village and this weekend will be extra special!

The village is hosting its Fiber Arts Fest. So, if you have ever wondered how sheep's wool gets transformed into warm sweaters, this the event for you.

Head to the historic village and see the fiber artists share their passion and view various demonstrations. They will also have different displays and exhibits to peruse.

For a more hands-on experience, you can participate in a fiber-themed scavenger hunt and trivia quiz.

Uncorking Whiskey | Toledo Museum of Art | 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Maybe you like wine tastings, but want to try something different this weekend. Then how about trying a bourbon tasting at the glass pavilion at the Toledo Museum of Art?

In this tasting, you will be trying four different bourbons, all perfectly paired with small bites.

The museum will have a brand representative on-site as well, so you can learn all about the whiskeys you just tasted.

If the bourbon wasn't enough, the museum will also have signature cocktails available for purchase.

Tickets are $50 for members and $60 for non-members. You can get yours here.





SUNDAY

Socially Distant Crafters Market | 4KD Crick Brewery | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

If you love shopping and are looking for a way to spend your Sunday afternoon, head on over to Defiance for a socially distant crafters market.

This is an outdoor market with multiple arts and crafts vendors, live music all day, a fundraising raffle, plus lots of sanitation!

Paper Flowers Workshop | Handmade Toledo | 2 - 3:30 p.m.

Unleash your inner creativity at Handmade Toledo with this unique workshop. Here, you will create whimsical paper daisies, with the assistance of a helpful, fellow artist. They will provide you with everything you need to fold and nip your way to a colorful and unique bouquet.

You will have many color options and a glass vase to keep your forever flowers in.