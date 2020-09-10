Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

If you're looking for fall fun for the whole family, you don't have to venture beyond the 419. There's so much to GO and do.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Spooky season is in full swing, and there's plenty of ways to enjoy in the 419. You can get out and GO anywhere.

FRIDAY

Monster Maul | Sandusky Mall | 10 a.m. All of October

There's lots of family fall fun going on at the Sandusky Mall! This entire month, the mall will be hosting some autumnal activities to celebrate the season.

Beginning with and keeping up until Halloween is Blue's Community Pumpkin Patch, in which you can bring your decorated pumpkins to the mall office and submit yours to the patch. You will be entered for a $100 gift card for doing so! They will also have more things going on every week, check out the mall's Facebook event page for the full calendar.

Tiffin Artist Market | The Tiffin Brewery | 5 p.m.

Art lovers, Tiffin has your weekend plans covered. Until Saturday at the Tiffin Brewery on Wall St., you can come out and see more than 25 art vendors, enjoy live music, drink some craft beer and grab a bite from different food trucks and more. Every day will feature an opening ceremony and art talks. There will also be an art raffle, with all the proceeds going to the artists.

SATURDAY

The Purge Party | Signature Harley- Davidson | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Motorcycle enthusiasts, you will want to stop by Signature Harley-Davidson this Saturday for their Purge Party. You can expect a bunch of fun activities on this October weekend, including a pumpkin carving contest and food trucks. Also, if you have been thinking about buying a bike, you will get to PIE your salesman on Saturday! The fun starts at 10 a.m. and lasts all day.

Fall on the Farm | Sauder Village | 10 a.m.

We love Sauder Village at Go 419, and now is the perfect time for a weekend visit. Saturday is their annual Fall on the Farm, so head out and celebrate the season. You and your family can enjoy some stories, demonstrations and activities. This is all in addition to everything you already love about this place - the historic homes, gardens, shops and more.

LCPC Adoption Event | Monroe St PetSmart | 11 a.m.

Looking to make your family complete and adopt a fur baby? This weekend you could make your home a forever home to a local pup in need. There are plenty of cats, kittens, dogs and puppies looking to pick from that are looking for homes. Stop by the PetSmart on Monroe St. to find your newest family member.

Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar and Brunch | The Renaissance | 11 a.m.

Brunch is one of the best meals of the week. The Renaissance knows that and wants to help you enjoy it with their build-your-own Bloody Mary and mimosa bar. Besides getting your favorite brunch beverage, exactly as you like it, they will also have The Pink Lady there making gourmet grilled cheeses.

Awesome Autumn Glass Fest! | Firenation Glass | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. , 6 - 9 p.m.

If your Saturday plans include shopping, why not head over to Firenation in Holland for some glass pumpkins, apples, and ghosts to spice up your fall decor! They will be bringing out the tent and you can browse all the amazing glass art. They also have a mobile hot shop, so you can try your hand at making your very own paperweight on Friday night between 6 - 9 p.m.

Please make sure to keep your masks on and social distance as much as possible while shopping. May you have a beautiful weekend!

Tour of the Trees | Wildwood MetroPark | 2 - 4 p.m.

It's no secret how much we love our MetroParks, and Saturday at Wildwood, you can learn about the different types of trees and how to ID them. They will teach you how to use branches, buds, bark, leaves and habitat to identify a tree no matter the time of year.

You will want to bring a notebook and take notes, plus don't forget your mask! The fee for the program is $3 and you can sign up right here or call 419-407-9810.





Taste of Fall on the Farm | Kackleberry Farm| 2 - 4:30 p.m.

Foodies and fall-lovers, rejoice! This Saturday will be the perfect day for a trip to Kackleberry Farm in Monroe for a taste of fall. You can take a bite out of fall, beginning at 2 p.m. and sample some kettle corn, donuts, their famous cider slushes and cookies, and so much more! If you're still feeling hungry, at 3 p.m. they will be hosting a pie-eating contest with prizes.

Get your tickets here.

SUNDAY

Harvest Festival | The Flying Joe | 12 - 3 p.m.

On Sunday go celebrate all the fall things at the Flying Joe in Perrysburg. Beginning at noon, you can enjoy live music, s'smores, cornhole, and more. They'll also have plenty of drink specials, so you can sip on a fall favorite while you're there.

Halloween Family Day | Fleitz Pumpkin Farm | 1 - 3 p.m.

UT students, faculty, and alum - this one's for you! Sunday at Fleitz Pumpkin Farm you can enjoy a complimentary visit, thanks to the University of Toledo Alumni Association. The day will include fall activities such as hayrides and corn mazes. They will have donuts and apple cider, plus a pumpkin for you to take home too.

While you're there, make sure you adhere to the social distancing guidelines and bring a mask. You will need to register for the event and you can do that over here.