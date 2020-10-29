Go 419: The Top 11 things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

Halloween lovers, this is the weekend you've been waiting for! Check out all of the spookiest ways to Go 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend, you can scare up plenty of fun in the 419 - you just need to figure out where to GO. Keep reading for some of the creepiest ideas on how to spend your Halloween!

THURSDAY

Horror Movie Trivia | Fuzzy's Taco Shop | 7 p.m.

Horror movie lovers, this is your season - and Thursday, you can test out your knowledge on your favorite movie genre! If you think you know everything about classic horror films, slashers, thrillers and the like, then head out to Fuzzy's Taco Shop for a fun night of horror movie trivia, plus maybe a couple tacos.

FRIDAY

Halloween Weekend DIY Party | Buff City Soap | 10 a.m.

If you're looking to make Halloween a little less creepy and a little more squeaky clean, then why not making your very own, homemade bar of soap or bath bomb? Buff City Soap is hosting a Halloween Weekend DIY Party. For bath bombs, you pick your base color and scent and then will get to decorate it however you would like. For soap, you'll choose two different colors you will swirl and add your scent for an entire loaf of soap.

For this Halloween weekend event they are offering discounts to those who come dressed in costumes. Its $25 to make a bath bomb, or $20 in costume and $50 for soap making, or $40 in costume. Plus, everyone in costume will be entered to win a $50 gift certificate. Reserve your spot here.

Stranger Things at Flying Joe | The Flying Joe | 10 a.m.

Things are getting a little strange this weekend at the Flying Joe in Perrysburg. You need to grab a cup of coffee to fuel your weekend, so why not have a little strange, Halloween fun while you're at it. They'll be serving up Stranger Things-themed food and drink specials all weekend long.

Halloween Movie Night | Fifth Third Field | 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Start off the spookiest weekend of the year with a Halloween classic in downtown Toledo. Down at the home of the Mud Hens, you can watch Hocus Pocus, a favorite for many, in one of their socially-distanced pods in the outfield. Bring your blankets and enjoy this spooky night under the stars at the Fifth Third Field.

Tickets are $15 and as always, includes your admission, a hot dog, popcorn and drink. You'll have to buy your tickets beforehand and you can do that right here.

SATURDAY

Bonus Day at Sauder Village | Sauder Village | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Today is your last chance to visit Sauder Village in 2020! This year they added this bonus day, so you have some extra time to come check out one of our places in the 419. Skip the haunted houses and spend Halloween Day at Sauder Village and visit their farm animals, watch craftsman at work, and check out the 1920s downtown and all the historic homes and shops.

Wine and Candy Pairing | Gillig Winery | Noon - 10 p.m.

You can enjoy Halloween all grown up at at Gillig Winery on Saturday. You love wine tastings and this one will be even sweeter and spookier than usual. Come see what wines taste the best with your favorite candy, so you can enjoy at home once the kids fall asleep.

They'll have seating indoors and outdoors in a heated tent, so whichever you prefer, they've got you covered. Come in your best costume and you will get a spooky treat. You don't need to, but you can reserve your spot beforehand, and you can do that by calling them at 419-408-3230.

Dining with the Dead | Hamburger Mary's | 5 p.m.

This Halloween could be simply to die for if you spend it at Hamburger Mary's. Make your night a little more fabulous with some spooky fun and themed cocktails. Their devilish divas have a whole bunch of tricks up their sleeves, so you won't want to miss out! You can reserve your spot for the night right here.

The Renaissance of Tiffin's Halloween Bash | The Renaisance | 7 - 11 p.m.

You can scare up some fun in Tiffin at the Renaissance's Halloween Bash Saturday night. The event is free, but general seating will be first come, first serve. Come in your best costume, and you could maybe win a gift card prize. You can enjoy live music, speakeasy hot dogs on the grill, and more.

Showing of The Exorcist | The Ritz | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday night, you can enjoy a creepy night at the Ritz. They have been hosting a series of showings called Pandemic Pictures, and on Halloween they are hoping to scare you with a horror movie classic, The Exorcist.

Tickets are only $5 and you can get them ahead of time, right here or the night of at the box office. There will be social distancing and you will need to wear your mask.

Trunk O Treat Jeeps! | Wheelin' on the Rocks | 2 p.m.

Toledo loves Jeep, and Saturday you celebrate your love of Jeeps and Halloween with the whole family. To participate, bring your Jeeps and decorations, and come a little bit early to get all decorated and set up. You can bring candy but it must be all store bought, nothing homemade. Your little ones can dress up and get some treats as well.

This event is FREE and is going on rain or shine. Wear your masks and social distance.

SUNDAY

Slow Brew at the Zoo | Toledo Zoo | 10 a.m. - Noon

Stroll on over to the Zoo on Sunday and get your day started with exactly what you need - coffee! Sweater weather is the perfect time to enjoy a nice hot cup of Joe, and at Slow Brew at the Zoo you can sample some of the best from local coffee shops in the 419. In addition to unlimited coffee samples, they also will have different animal demos, food trucks, and you will receive a collectible coffee mug.