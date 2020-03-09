Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

Enjoy the first weekend in September in the 419 and GO have some fun.

TOLEDO, Ohio — We made it to September, the air is getting cooler, but we still have so much going on in the 419. Start planning your weekend now.

THURSDAY

Home School Days | Sauder Village | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Maybe you inadvertently became a home school parent this year. If you're kids are craving some in real life learning, then Sauder Village is here to help. They are hosting home school days this week and next. Your kids can learn about local history and every day they will have a different STEM theme to teach them about.

The home school days will be Wednesday through Saturday, September 2-5 and 9-12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days. Admission to this is $8 for the family and will include all this educational fun, plus discounted admission to the historic village.

FRIDAY

German-Inspired Dinner | Lakeside | 4 - 7 p.m.

If you didn't get your fill of all your Bavarian favorites last week in Toledo, then head over to Lakeside Friday night for a German-inspired dinner. This meal is from Ward Catering and you can order your meal and pick it up at Wesley Lodge from 4 - 7 p.m. and you can call (419) 357-5482 to pre-order.

The prices for the meals are $14 for half chickens, $18 for braised pork shanks , and $8 for Flammkuchen, which is a white pizza flatbread with onions, bacon and white sauce.

Adrian's First Friday's Art & Soul | Adrian | 5 - 8 p.m.

Its the first Friday in September and we know what that means, some extra fun in downtown Adrian and it will be especially beautiful. This month's theme is art & soul and will be featuring the Adrian Art Discovery tour to view the new public art sculptures throughout downtown, and you can also view work from several local artists.

As always, the downtown streets will be closed for car show viewing, and while you're there viewing art and some cool cars, do some shopping and grab a bite to eat. Be sure to practice social distancing and wear masks when necessary! They will also have sanitation stations set up for your safety.

First Friday Extended Shopping Hours | Red Bird Arts District | 5 - 8 p.m.

If you are looking to shop locally and safely, Friday night will be a great time to do it in downtown Sylvania. Their first Friday will include extended hours so you can begin your holiday shopping and avoid the crowds.

They won't have live music or entertainment, but The Leaf and Seed will be out with their food truck serving up some great vegan food.

Annual Pig Roast | Sofia Quintero | 5 - 7 p.m.

Sofia Quintero's annual pig roast will be a little different this year , but it will still be going on! You can pick up yours on Friday night from 5 - 7 p.m. The meal will include roasted pork, arroz con gandules (which is Puerto Rican rice with pigeon peas), yucca with garlic mojo, and their famous sugar cookies for dessert. You also can get some beer to go as well, limit of 2.

Prices for the dinners are $15 for adults, $12 for kids, to go beers are $2, and sodas and waters are $1. You can order yours here.

SATURDAY

Ladies Night Out: Try it! Archery | Westwinds MetroPark | 2:30 - 4 p.m.

Ladies, this Saturday could be your time to try something new! If you've ever wanted to try your hand at archery, or maybe just want to work on those skills, you can do that over at Westwinds MetroPark. Register for this workshop and learn all the safety basics and then get a chance to try it all out on the 3D archery range.

To sign up, its only $4 and you can do that here.

Lakeside Oktoberfest | Lakeside | 4 - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday will be all things German at Lakeside as one of the most famous world festivals goes local. You can spend a few hours in this picturesque community and experience all the Oktoberfest essentials.The Chardon Polka Band will be there playing their extensive catalog of traditional polkas at the Pavilion from 4 - 7. You can then enjoy some great Bavarian cuisine including bratwurst, pork and sauerkraut, perogies, soft pretzel, and German potato salad, all on the lawn of the Hotel Lakeside from 4:30 to 6:30. The evening wraps up with a fireworks show.

So come out and enjoy, just make sure to maintain social distancing measures and bring your masks!

Lakeside Oktoberfest Other event in Lakeside, OH by Lakeside Chautauqua on Saturday, September 5 2020 with 127 people interested.

Camping 101 | Swan Creek | 5 p.m. -

If you love camping or want to start, the camping 101 experience at Swan Creek will be a fun way to spend your weekend. During this, you will be taught the basics of camping from a local naturalist and taken on an unbelievable hike. They will have camping gear for you to borrow, but you will need to bring your own food and any personal items.

To register for this camping trip, it'll cost $150 or $140 for MetroPark members, and this is for up to 4 people. You can register over here.

Island Fireworks Show | location | 9 - 10 p.m.

You most likely missed out on fireworks this past Fourth of July, as many were canceled this year, but you can see some light up this sky, up by beautiful Lake Erie. Kelleys Island usually host fireworks on the Fourth, like many others, but now is rescheduled for this weekend.

Movie Nights | Fifth Third Field | 7 - 10 p.m.

Have you been missing those summer nights at Fifth Third Field? This weekend is your chance to visit, although it won't be for a Mudhen game, you still can have some fun in the stadium... watching a movie! You can watch the biggest screen in town in a safe environment. They are providing pods for viewing, that will seat up to 8 people.

You can see a movie downtown Saturday and Sunday night. Saturday's show is Jurassic park and Sunday you can view Trolls. Tickets are $15 and include admission to the movie, a hot dog, popcorn, and soda or a water bottle. Doors open at 7 and the movie will start at 8.

To get your tickets and get more info, you can check out their website here.

SUNDAY

Moonlight Paddle | Riverlures Kayak Adventures | 6 - 11:30 p.m.

Start your week off under the stars with this moonlight paddle in Grand Rapids. Your evening will begin with music from Three2Many until 8, then you'll be off for your guided trip that will last about 2 hours, your night will end with some snacks and a bonfire!