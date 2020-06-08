Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

If you're looking for some tasty treats, shopping, and just plain fun, then you don't have to GO any further than the 419 this weekend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You should be proud of yourself, you made it through another busy week! We have plenty of ideas on how to treat yourself this weekend, as you Go 419. Check with each event to see what their socially distanced policies are and remember that masks are required in Ohio in public spaces when six feet of distance cannot be assured.

THURSDAY

National Root Beer Float Day | Down Tyme Cafe | 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

If an icy cold root beer float sounds like it would hit the spot right about now, Thursday is the day you've been waiting for. Its national root beer float day and Down Tyme Cafe in Fremont will be the perfect place to celebrate.

This is their second year offering up these tasty drinks for $1.50, in honor of the float's official day. They'll be using their very own recipe 105 root beer for the floats to top it off! Come over to Fremont and treat yourself.

Bourbon and Cigars | The Garrison | 6 - 8 p.m.

Roll into the weekend by learning how your own cigar and enjoy a glass of bourbon. The Garrison in Fremont will be hosting Shannon Marr from North Coast Cigar Company in Port Clinton, and you can learn everything you want to know about cigars. You'll get to watch and learn how to roll your own and even better, this is a no cost event. You only pay for what you consume.

Free Movie Night in the Park | Ottawa Park | 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Bring the whole family to Ottawa Park Thursday and enjoy a free movie! Let the kids burn off some energy and then relax with Aladdin. Bring your blankets and treats, and make your to social distance!

FRIDAY

First Friday Extended Shopping Hours | Red Bird Arts District Downtown Sylvania | 5 - 8 p.m.

We know you love visiting downtown Sylvania, Friday you can do that with some extended shopping hours. Now, the first Friday usually offers local, live music, food trucks, and other entertainment - it unfortunately won't include that for now. They are trying to avoid large gatherings and spread out shopping.

While first Friday will be a little different, they do still want to provide this time for extended hours and convenient timing, and a chance to grab dinner as well!

Adrian First Fridays "Hot Wheels" | Downtown Adrian | 5 - 8 p.m.

Downtown Adrian is starting the weekend off hot! You can come downtown for their first Friday event and see some hot wheels. Downtown streets will be closed so you can view some great cars , hit up your favorites shops, and grab some dinner.

They are asking your maintain social distancing, wear masks, and there will be hand sanitizing stations to keep you safe!

First Friday Cruise-In | Downtown Defiance | 6 - 8 p.m.

You can cruise into Friday in downtown Defiance. You can not only come shop and hang downtown, but also bring your car out and show it off! All cars are welcome. You will enter on Fifth St. off the East side of Clinton St.

Please make sure you social distance, wash your hands, and wear your masks!

SATURDAY

Coffee n Donut Cruise-In | Bonafide Customs | 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

If you like donuts, and not just the edible kind, then you should stop by Bonafide Customs in Napoleon Saturday morning! They will be offering coffee, donuts, music, merch for sale, and raffle drawings. Frost Insurance Agency will be there to answer your questions about insuring your car, bike, or hot rod. So come check this place out and enjoy some "donuts."

Half Priced Admission Day! | Kackleberry Farm | 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

If you're looking for something to do with the kids today, maybe head on over to Monroe and visit Kackleberry Farm for half price admission day. While their regular season doesn't start until September, you can get a chance to visit a little early, with most of the activities open!

Because of current guidelines, there will be a limited amount of people allowed in the farm, you will need to get your tickets online beforehand. You can get your tickets on their website, right here.

Rubber Duck Drop | Virtual | 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

You can watch the rubber ducks drop on Saturday and it is all in support of Wood County Plays and building an all-inclusive playground in Perrysburg.

While it is too late now to buy a rubber duck, you can still watch the all the excitement being live streamed online. What's happening is all the rubber ducks purchased will all be dropped on a giant bullseye and the 3 ducks that hit closest to that bullseye will win prizes! This is all going down at Rotary Community Park in Perrysburg.

You can learn more about Wood County Plays or donate right here.

Berry Delish Beer Release Party | Twin Oast Brewing | 12 - 11 p.m.

If you are looking for a berry delish way to spend your weekend? Then you will want to stop out to Twin Oast on Saturday. They are releasing their newest brew, Berry Delish Cream Ale and enjoy all the sweet festivities of the day, which include live music, food trucks, and food specials from Twin Oast's kitchen.

The fun starts at noon and lasts all day.

SUNDAY

Jumpstart Sundays | Toledo Harley-Davidson | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Have you been dreaming of the open road with the wind in your hair? There's no better way to experience that than on a Harley and if you are curious about seeing one in person or giving one a test, then Jumpstart Sunday at Toledo Harley-Davidson is perfect for you.