Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — Its beginning to feel a lot like Spring, so getting out and enjoying the 419 is ideal. Keep reading for some ideas on what you should do or where you should GO.

THURSDAY

CrossFit Open Event | Virtual | All Weekend

Looking to get in shape? Have you been a little curious about CrossFit? This is the weekend to give it a try. All weekend long, beginning on Thursday, they are hosting Open workouts across the country, so find one closest to you and check it out!

Learn more here.

Contactless Egg Hunt | Levis Commons | Now until March 31

Despite COVID-19, the kids will get a chance to look for Easter Eggs! The rest of the month of March, you can take the family out to the Levis Commons for a contactless egg hunt. They have the eggs scattered all over the grounds. Each egg will have a name written on it, check out the entry form so hints where to find them.

FRIDAY

Winter Creek Painting Class | The Spaghetti Warehouse | 6:30 p.m.

Start out the weekend with a fun painting class at the Spaghetti Warehouse. Winter might be ending, but you can enjoy the beautiful winter scenery with this winter creek painting you will be making.

This class is $35 and you will receive a $5 voucher for food and there will also be food and drinks available to purchase while in class.

Sign-up over here.

Wine Tasting | Toledo Zoo | 7 - 9 p.m.

The Toledo Zoo is one of the highlights of the 419 and Friday you can come out for a wine tasting there. While tasting wines, you will also experience some great live music and great snacks. After a long week, you deserve a night out!

This wine tasting will be at the Malawi Event Center and you are asked to park at the Anthony Wayne Parking Lot. Tickets are $45 for members and $50 for non-members. Get your tickets here.





SATURDAY

Shamrockin' Mayhem | The Shops at Fallen Timbers | 7:30 a.m.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day a little bit early and start some mayhem at Fallen Timbers with Shamrockin' Mayhem. While this year you can't enjoy a beer at the Blarney, you can still get your run in and have some fun. There are several different course distances, so everyone can come and get moving!

You can get signed-up and learn more here.

Craft Show | Wood County Fairgrounds | 10 a.m.

Spend your Saturday shopping and browsing local goods. Check out tons of amazing crafts and other homemade goods. The craft show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jazz Brunch | Brim House | 11:30 a.m.

Foodies, Saturday at the Brim House is where you will want to be. Their jazz brunch is featuring a southern inspired and delectable menu. Some incredible menu items include avocado toast, chicken and waffle sliders, different mimosas and cocktails, and so much more. This is a culinary trip you won't want to miss.

The brunch is $100 and you can register here.

Music with Chris Shutters | Benfield Wines | 6 - 9 p.m.

Fill your Saturday night up with sweet sounds and tastes at Benfield Wines. Chris Shutters will be there rocking on his his guitar and while you're enjoying the great tunes, you can be sipping some amazing wine as well. Relax and enjoy and a long week.

Virtual Trivia Night | Virtual | 7 - 10 p.m.

Looking for something to do while also staying at home. If you think you know your Broadway trivia, then this virtual trivia night is for you! Test yourself and never have to get out of your jammies. This is FREE and being hosted by the Birchard Public Library in Fremont. Head over to their Facebook to check it out!

SUNDAY

Healing our Heroes | The Venues | 4 p.m.

This Sunday head downtown to eat, drink, and support our TPD heroes. Ladder 419 and H.O.O.V.E.S. teamed up to raise money to send an entire TPD class through a life changing PTSD retreat. YOU can help make this possible, just by having some fun in the 419. You can enjoy great drinks, yummy food, enter a raffle, and order some shirts from Jupmode.

Yoga Nidra for Relaxation | Toledo Yoga | 5 p.m.

Daylight savings begins, so a restful sleep is key to the new week. Relax into Sunday evening with a yoga class with Toledo Yoga. Yoga Nidra means yogic sleep, so this will be the perfect way to relax into the work week.

This class is $20 and make sure to bring pillows, blankets or anything else to help you relax and be comfy.