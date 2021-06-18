Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

This weekend is Juneteenth and Father's Day, and summer is beginning. There's no better place to celebrate than the 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend marks the official start of summer and will be a time to celebrate for many other reasons too. Keep reading for some ideas on how to Go 419.

FRIDAY

Baby Animal Days | Indian Creek Zoo | 10 a.m.

If you want an extra dose of cuteness to start your weekend, then a trip to Indian Creek Zoo is a must! Friday is one of their Baby Animal Days, so this is your chance to see these babies up close. During this event you will be able to have an encounter with the baby animals, as well as meet your favorite characters from Laurel's Princess Parties, plus enjoy some food trucks and maybe win some prizes!

SATURDAY

Muddy Mini Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon, and 5k | Fifth Third Field | 7:30 a.m.

Runners, set your alarms early Saturday, you have another marathon, ending right in the heart of downtown Toledo. Wake up early for this scenic run that begins in uptown Maumee and concludes right at Fifth Third field. There is the option to run the full 5k, half or quarter.

Prices ranges from $40 to $85 to participate, you can learn more and sign-up here.

Family Fishing Weekend | Olander Park | 9 a.m.

Spend some quality family time this Father's Day weekend at Olander Park with their family fishing event. You can register for your fishing spot and all the kids will be receiving goody bags. There's so much more than fishing, so if you don't get a spot, you can still come out for some family fun! Some activities include a scavenger hunt with prizes, a storybook trail, food trucks and so much more! This event is totally FREE and you can learn more here.

Farmers Market and Car Show | Downtown Fremont | 9 a.m.

Farmers market season is in full-swing and why not check out some cool cars while you're buying some local produce. Over in Fremont, they are hosting their farmers market, beginning at 9 a.m. and is also featuring a car show, which is the first of 3 car shows over the summer.

Opening Weekend | Luckey Road Lavender Farm | 9 a.m.

Luckey Road Lavender Farms is kicking off their summer season this weekend and you can join in on all the fun. Bring home some lavender of your own, either by buying a plant or picking some of your very own, depending on in they are in bloom or not yet. You can also check out some local food vendors, the open field for a picnic, and other local makers.

2021 Northwest Ohio VegBash Plant Based Food Festival | Club 16 | 10 a.m.

Have you been considering a plant-based diet? Or maybe you already are, either way, come out and eat your veggies this week at VegBash. This 2-day event will be a delicious vegetarian celebration, and you get a chance to try out various plant-based goodies from different local vendors, including dessert and even ice cream. They'll also have live music and vendors.

Tickets are $12 and you can get yours and learn more here.

Juneteenth Celebration Parade and Festival | Frederick Douglass Center | 11 a.m.

Celebrate freedom with a parade and some good times afterwards. The parade begins at noon at the Swayne field parking lot and ultimately end up at the Frederick Douglass center where there will be bucket drumming, storytelling, and a live dj.

Old West End Walking Tour | Old West End Neighborhood | NOON

The Old West End neighborhood is an amazingly beautiful area that is known for their architecture. The OWE Festival was canceled this year, but the OWE still wants to show off their neighborhood. Tours will begin at the intersection of Scottwood and Floyd and finishes 2200 block of Robinwood. During the tour, you will get to check out 25 city blocks of this historic district.

Tours are $5.

Toledo Night Market | Toledo Farmers Market | 6 p.m.

After taking a year off due to COVID, the Toledo Night Market is back. This nighttime open-air market will be a night full of food, shopping, drinks, and live music.

They will be hosting a night market once a month and admission is $5 for adults and FREE for children 12 and under.

Summer Solstice and Juneteenth Celebration | Secor Metropark | 8 p.m.

Summer is beginning and Saturday is also Juneteenth, and you can celebrate both with a trip to Secor Metropark. You can have some unique and fun experiences for the entire family. Of course they'll have some great food trucks so you can chow down, but they will also have a stargazing portion with the help of the Toledo Astronomical Association. Make sure to bring a blanket and enjoy a free screening of Soul.

This event is completely FREE and no registration is necessary.

SUNDAY

Father's Day Celebration and BBQ | Toledo Zoo | 11:30 a.m.

Sunday is Father's Day and you want to celebrate dad in a special way. Well, how about bringing papa bear over to the Toledo Zoo for a Father's day Celebration and BBQ. This annual celebration is featuring an animal demonstration and different crafts, and of course a yummy BBQ. The BBQ lunch features all your summer favorites including hamburgers, hot dogs, pasta salad, corn on the cob, and more.