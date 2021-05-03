Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

Enjoy the first weekend in March in the 419. Maybe a trip to a metropark, a Shamrock Run or something else. There is no shortage of places you can GO.

TOLEDO, Ohio — We officially are two months in to 2021. This weekend, enjoy the beginning days of March doing something special in the 419.

RESTAURANT WEEK CONTINUES

If you haven't already gotten an opportunity to taste some amazing eats from local restaurants in Toledo, then you still have all weekend long to treat yourself! Hit up the various local eateries and take advantage of the great deals and great food.

Check out the link below for a lost of all the participating restaurants.

Restaurant Week Toledo | Destination Toledo Participating RestaurantsGreater Toledo Area Monday, March 1 - Sunday, March 7, 2021 The 11th annual Restaurant Week Toledo is an opportunity to enjoy delicious meals at special prices from more than dozens of the Glass City's best locally owned restaurants while supporting Leadership Toledo's tuition-free youth programs. It's simple - just dine or order carryout at one of the participating restaurants during RWT and a portion of all proceeds will be donated to Leadership Toledo's high-impact programs designed to cultivate and empower aspiring young leaders.

FRIDAY

Adrian First Friday "Wine about Winter" | Downtown Adrian | 5 p.m.

Adrian is giving you something to "wine" about this Friday night. Winter is on its last leg, so get out and enjoy this First Friday in March with Adrian's Wine about Winter.

Every first Friday of the month in downtown, they offer great deals on shopping, eating, and lots of fun. Its a great way to kickoff a new month. This month there will be wine samplings for you to taste at some of your favorite businesses, so don't miss out.

DreamWorks Trivia Night | Chandler Cafe | 6 p.m.

Think you know everything about your favorite DreamWorks movies? Friday night is you chance to test it out in Sylvania! Over at the Chandler Café, test your knowledge and have some fun on a Friday night.

Paint til U Faint | Pottery Perfection "Done Your Way" | 7 p.m. - Midnight

Get a little creative this Friday and PAINT TIL U FAINT over in Fremont at Pottery Perfection. They are trying to clear out some inventory, so now is the perfect time to channel your inner artist. You will pay a fee of $50 and then head to the table of select items and get busy! They'll be there until midnight so you can paint as long as you can take it.

Get your ticket here.





SATURDAY

Shamrock Run | Second Sole | 9 a.m.

St. Patrick's Day is coming and if you want to celebrate early with a run first thing on Saturday morning! Wear your green and head out to Second Sole at the Levis Commons.

To sign-up for the run, its $30 and you will also receive a race shirt, finisher medal, pint glass, and face mask. You can register over here.

Park Highlights Walk | Secor Metropark | 10 a.m.

Spring is on the way and now is the perfect time to start getting out in one of the 419's great metroparks and Saturday you can do that at Secor Metropark. Get a chance to learn a little more about the park's landscapes and its cultural history.

This walk is $3 and you must wear your mask and social distance. You can register right here.

Yoga in the Metroparks | Glass City Metroparks | 11 a.m.

Maybe you've spent a week at your desk? Stretch it out on Saturday morning at the Glass City Metropark. They are offering a yoga class in the metropark, to help you unwind and de-stress from another busy week.

All skill levels are welcome and bring your mat and water. This workshop is $12 and sign-up over here.

Family Art Club | Toledo Museum of Art | Various Times - Beginning at 11 a.m.

Spend some quality time with your children this weekend and unleash your inner artist. Family Art Club at the Art Museum is a chnace for you and your little one to explore art together. Each workshop includes all the supplies and you will get to make your own work inspired by the museum and their collection.

This is FREE and you can register here.

Shamrock Run | Monroe | 1 p.m.

If you want to get moving with a Shamrock Run and you're in Monroe rather than Toledo, you're in luck! If you want to get those "miles for mental health" the run begins at 1 p.m. and is organized by Run for Miles. Learn more on their Facebook page below.

2021 Ohio Brewery Running Series Kickoff | Patron Saints Brewing | 2 - 5 p.m.

If you didn't get enough running in with the Shamrock Runs today, you can start with a running series as they kickoff at Patron Saints Brewing, with their running sponsor Dave's Running. They will have giveaways, savings opportunities and FREE BEER.

Get moving for the season and get registered for FREE here.

SUNDAY

Opening Day | Mayberry Ice Cream | 1 - 8 p.m.

You know Spring is coming when all the ice cream shops start opening up and Sunday you can enjoy ice cream for the first time this year at Mayberry Ice Cream in Sylvania. Indulge in your favorite frozen treats, as the season starts up again this season.

Hours during the week are 4 - 8 p.m. and weekend hours will be 1 - 8 p.m.