Maca Root in Sandusky moves to larger location, expands menu

The Maca Root Juice Bar & Eatery now offer juices, smoothies, coffee, and healthy breakfast and lunch options

SANDUSKY, Ohio — What started as a quest for healthy food options has grown into a popular business in only a few short years.

Five years ago, Kelly VanCauwenbergh needed to drastically change her diet due to health issues.

And after looking for restaurants that served food free of gluten, dairy, sugar, and grains and not having much luck, she and her husband decided to do it themselves.

And two and a half years ago, they opened The Maca Root Juice Bar & Eatery

"I have a passion for clean food that fuels your body. And we said, 'There's nothing here in Sandusky, let's try. Let's rent a tiny little space and see what happens,'' VanCauwenbergh said.

After two and half years of operating in a 400 square-foot space, Maca Root needed to grow. Last week, they officially moved into this new location in downtown Sandusky on Water Street.

Along with serving up fresh smoothies and juices, the expansion also grew their food offerings.

And now with enough prep space, they also offer Body Reset meal preps, where they can prepare you three days worth of meals; breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"We really want to educate people. We don't just want them to come by and buy some stuff for us, we want them to learn how to do it for themselves, because we are all about being healthy," VanCauwenbergh said.

The larger storefront allows for plenty of seating space, which has quickly taken on the same atmosphere of a relaxed coffee shop.

Which is exactly what VanCauwenbergh was hoping for.

"We want people to come with their laptops, we want them to come with their friends and their kids and we want them to give them a choice that's better than fast food," she said.