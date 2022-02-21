Go 419 Spirits | Swig Restaurant getting presidential

Swig Restaurant features two cocktails and two menu items that visitors can experience the week of Presidents Day.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Downtown Perrysburg has many great places to snag a mixed drink but at Swig Restaurant, visitors can expect a cocktail and menu special every week. Swig Restaurant Mixologist Giselle Mooi-Cook shared the featured menu and cocktail items for the week of Presidents Day.

The restaurant is located in downtown Perrysburg and welcomes guests with a casual pub setting. Food items range from subs and burgers to salads and soups. The location also has a heated outdoor patio dining option.

There are rotating cocktail and menu specials every week. Guests can expect two new drink specials weekly as well as three rotating food specials.

Swig Restaurant’s first featured cocktail discussed on Go 419 Spirits is a Lemon-Ginger Martini.

“It’s vodka, lemon juice, a ginger puree, a little bit of simple syrup and then a little prosecco on top. It’s light and refreshing. Um, just a little bit boozy” mixologist Giselle said.

Paired with the martini is Swig Restaurant’s Rose Salad. A base of leafy greens topped with bleu cheese, candied jalapeños, candied walnuts and chicken. Like the lemon-ginger martini, the Rose Salad is light, refreshing with a few sweet spice elements.

In honor of Presidents Day, Swig Restaurant’s second featured cocktail contains red, white and blue. Some may say it resembles a bomb pop.

“We’ve got strawberry puree and some blueberry liqueur. We also have some coconut cream and some rum mixed together,” mixologist Giselle said.

Paired with the Americana-themed cocktail is the 41niner. The sub comes packed with pastrami, bacon, spicy mayo, tarragon mayo. Some more candied jalapeños. Plus, it is paired with onion rings.