Seneca County Geo Trail launches Sunday; organizers hope to entice local hobbyists and travelers alike

The first dedicated geocaching trail in northwest Ohio will offer 20 caches for people to find via GPS.

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Seneca County is kicking off a new, year-round activity to get more people outdoors and active.

It's expected to bring in people not only from the area, but from across the country.

This weekend, the Seneca County Geo Trail goes live.

After the group Geocachers Anonymous pitched the idea for the first dedicated geocache trail in northwest Ohio, Seneca County jumped at the opportunity to host.

Now, 20 caches will be available to find all across Seneca County via GPS coordinates on the Geocaching App, and you can log the visit on a digital passport.

It's a niche hobby that isn't just for local geocachers to try out, but could bring in hundreds from across the country.

"It's something we're hoping brings people in from all over. We have people from Pennsylvania, and New York, and even from Florida that are so excited about the trail because they love geocaching; and it allows them to explore areas they never would have gone," Destination Seneca County Marketing Manager Marisa Stephens said.

Avid geocacher Brian Gaietto, who helped set up the trail, said it will take an entire day to visit all 20 spots, which could lead to possible hotel stays and local business patronage from geocachers.

The free activity means easy access for people who may be trying for the first time.

"If you like being outside, and you like visiting new places, it's going to be hard to find a better hobby. I have about 3,300 finds, so that's 3,000 places I've been that I never would have found unless it was for this hobby," Gaieetto said.

On Saturday, JAM's Monthly Market in Tiffin will be hosting an open house where people can come in and learn everything they need to know about how to geocache. Hobbyists can join in on a Sunday morning kickoff event, leading up to the geocache trail going live at noon.