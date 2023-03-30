Go 419: Schedel Arboretum & Gardens

Since 1991, Schedel Gardens has offered a nature retreat, featuring thousands of annual flowers and many types of trees.

ELMORE, Ohio — With March winding down, what better way to enjoy the beginning of spring than with a stroll through a local garden?

Opened in 1991, Schedel Arboretum and Gardens was the private property of Joe and Marie Schedel since the early 1930s.

Now it offers 17 acres of nature including 8,000 annual flowers, 25 large-scale sculptures, a wide variety of trees and more.

"The Japanese gardens, the bonsai shelter, the themed gardens that we have here that really are the draw. And Joe Schedel started a lot of these unique trees and shrubs here that we have still today," Veronica Sheets, events and development coordinator, said.

The gardens average about 15,000 visitors a year.

"We can keep you busy all day if you want to and even feed you. So, I think it's a one-day trip and we hope you come out," Sheets said.

Along with plenty of space to explore and enjoy outside, Schedel Gardens also hosts multiple art exhibits indoors as well.

Inside the welcome center, the McAlear Gallery regularly features art from Unruly Arts, which is a studio for artists with disabilities.

And since 2020, the manor house has been the permanent home of the Blair Museum of lithophanes.

To kick off the 2023 season, the gardens will be hosting the annual bridal show from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, offering brides and grooms a one-stop shop with many northwest Ohio wedding vendors.

"We love having the kids come out," Sheets said. "We have an Easter egg hunt, cookie decorating, face painting, food trucks, ice cream; all kinds of things here for the kids to do."

The Easter egg hunt is scheduled for April 8.