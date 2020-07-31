GO 419 Takeout Takeover: Chosica Peruvian brings bold flavors to colorful cuisine

While the food is certainly visually inviting, it's the aroma that will truly draw you in.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As soon as you walk into Chosica Peruvian Restaurant, you know you're in for a treat.

You're first greeted by the wonderful smell of spices, assuring you no bland meal will be had.

But don't worry, you won't have to wait long; service is quick, both in speed and wit. Friendly banter seems second nature to the folks at the front counter.

The small dining room gives off cozy vibes - it's a place to sit down and relax with some authentic Peruvian cuisine, something that seems to be hard to come by in the Toledo area.

The wild variety of fare is sure to satisfy both the bold and the picky.

For those who want to venture onto the wild side, the Ceviche presents a wonderful opportunity. It's simply a plateful of fresh, raw fish cured in the citrus acids of limes, mixed with onions, cilantro, Peruvian corn, spices, and sweet potatoes - a refreshing summer treat for just shy of $10.

However, the restaurant's most popular dish seems to be the most approachable - and colorful, too.

The Lomo Saltado is a traditional Peruvian dish of marinated beef tenderloin stir-fried with red onions, yellow Peruvian chilies, tomatoes, and green onions, cooked in soy sauce, and red wine vinegar, giving it a satisfying tang. The meal is served with both rice and french fries, which both seem to go well with the bright pop of flavors. The heaping dish could feed two, and costs just $12.99.

But, you must start your meal with an appetizer; all are a visual delight, but the Papa Rellena is what caught this writer's eye. Guests are served a massive potato cooked to perfection, stuffed with ground beef and a hard-boiled egg, served with marinated onions. The tart taste of the onion brings out the flavors of the potatoes stuffing, and the crunchy outside makes the creamy inside that much more satisfying. This could be a meal of its own and runs at $4.99.

If you are looking for a unique and flavorful taste of Peru, Chosica is one to beat.

Chosica Peruvian is located at 3439 Hill Ave. in Toledo.

The restaurant's hours are: