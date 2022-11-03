GO 419: Perrysburg Countdown to Christmas Fest

Downtown Perrysburg will host 70 local vendors to kick off the holiday shopping season Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — With Thanksgiving less than a month away, Perrysburg is preparing to count down to Christmas with a one-stop holiday shop on Saturday.

Once the calendar rolls over to November, Rae Ray's Decor and More in downtown Perrysburg makes the transition to all things Christmas.

Usually, owner Ashley McCormick brings in food trucks to help celebrate the holiday shopping season and attract shoppers to 70 local vendors.

But for 2022, she decided to take the celebration outside.

"This year I said, 'You know what, let's make it like a town thing. And why don't we have vendors and not just food trucks outside? And it can be like the farmers market out on the sidewalks." McCormick said.

The craft vendors will line Louisiana Avenue and Perry's Landing.

The event will also have inflatables, food trucks, face painting, kid's crafts and even a visit from Santa.

Visitors are also encouraged to check out other downtown Perrysburg businesses as well.

"We actually created a scavenger hunt through the businesses of downtown because we wanted to make sure that the storefronts here on Louisiana are also getting the people inside, and they're not just staying outside," McCormick said.

During the event, the Waterford Bank in downtown Perrysburg will be a drop-off and drive-thru location for the Wood County Children's Services toy drive.

And anyone who donates will be entered into a gift basket drawing.

The Perrysburg Countdown to Christmas Fest is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

